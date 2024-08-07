"My new favourite spot": Shay Mitchell gives major shoutout to Vancouver bar

The number of celebrity sightings in Vancouver continues to grow this summer, and we can now add a beloved Canadian actress and entrepreneur to the list.

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell took to Instagram to shout out the city to her 36 million followers.

One of the photos was with her pals at Meo, the ‘70s-inspired cocktail bar that recently opened in Chinatown.

“I used to look up, ‘best new bars’ in the city, now it’s ‘best kids parks,’” Mitchell wrote on Instagram.

“Still go to new bars and the best parks with my day ones and couldn’t be happier. Vancouver, I ❤️ you.”

A fan asked the Béis and Onda Tequila founder if she had a chance to visit Meo on her latest trip home to Vancouver and she confirmed yes.

“My new favourite spot!” she exclaimed in a reply.

Meo is brought to us by the talented folks behind Michelin-starred Kissa Tanto and the fantastic Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie. Daily Hive readers also chose it as one of the best bars and restaurants for a first date in Vancouver.

Meo wasn’t the only dining destination that Mitchell shouted out to her fans. Fish and Chips aficionados spotted a box of Horseshoe Bay’s own Troll’s Restaurant in her photo roll.

In addition to visiting some of her favourite foodie stops, the Thirst With Shay Mitchell star also shared photos with her family visiting the Vancouver Aquarium, Charleson Park Playground, and a local beach.

