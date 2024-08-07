FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsCelebrities

"My new favourite spot": Shay Mitchell gives major shoutout to Vancouver bar

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 7 2024, 8:46 pm
"My new favourite spot": Shay Mitchell gives major shoutout to Vancouver bar
Shay Mitchell (DFree/Shutterstock) | @meo/Instagram

The number of celebrity sightings in Vancouver continues to grow this summer, and we can now add a beloved Canadian actress and entrepreneur to the list.

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell took to Instagram to shout out the city to her 36 million followers.

One of the photos was with her pals at Meo, the ‘70s-inspired cocktail bar that recently opened in Chinatown.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

“I used to look up, ‘best new bars’ in the city, now it’s ‘best kids parks,’” Mitchell wrote on Instagram.

“Still go to new bars and the best parks with my day ones and couldn’t be happier. Vancouver, I ❤️ you.”

A fan asked the Béis and Onda Tequila founder if she had a chance to visit Meo on her latest trip home to Vancouver and she confirmed yes.

Shay Mitchell Instagram

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

“My new favourite spot!” she exclaimed in a reply.

Meo is brought to us by the talented folks behind Michelin-starred Kissa Tanto and the fantastic Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie. Daily Hive readers also chose it as one of the best bars and restaurants for a first date in Vancouver.

Meo Chinatown

Charles Nasby

Meo wasn’t the only dining destination that Mitchell shouted out to her fans. Fish and Chips aficionados spotted a box of Horseshoe Bay’s own Troll’s Restaurant in her photo roll.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

In addition to visiting some of her favourite foodie stops, the Thirst With Shay Mitchell star also shared photos with her family visiting the Vancouver Aquarium, Charleson Park Playground, and a local beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell)

Where else should Mitchell go on her next visit to Vancouver? Have you spotted any other celebs in a restaurant near you? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Daily Hive staff

