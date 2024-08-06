We love celebrity restaurant sightings here at Dished (so much so that we’ve even put together a food crawl guide based on Seth Rogen’s favourite Vancouver restaurants), so we’re pleased to announce that another star has been spotted dining in Vancouver.

Morris Chestnut was spotted at C Prime Modern Italian Steak and Wine. The star was photographed with Executive Chef Behshad Zolnasr.

Chestnut is known for his roles in movies like Rosewood, Like Mike, and the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood. He’s currently in Vancouver shooting Watson, in which he will star as Dr. John Watson, the friend of Sherlock Holmes in the Arthur Conan Doyle classics.

On its website, C Prime calls itself the “best pasta and steakhouse in Vancouver” and serves dishes like Dungeness Crab Tortellini and Prime Cut steaks.

Vancouver has recently been flush with celebrity spottings like Pedro Pascal, Owen Wilson, and more.

C Prime Modern Italian Steak and Wine

Address: 1015 Burrard Street, Vancouver

