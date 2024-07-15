What’s more exciting than a celebrity sighting in Vancouver? A celebrity sighting at a Vancouver restaurant.

Actors Danny Ramirez, Spencer Lord, and Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us season 2 shared Instagram stories of them watching the Copa America final at Shark Club.

Luna plays the returning character of Tommy from Season 1, with Ramirez joining the cast for the first time as Manny in Season 2 alongside Spencer Lord as Owen.

Ramirez is also known for his role in blockbuster movies Top Gun: Maverick, Black Mirror, and the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

Shark Club first opened at 180 West Georgia Street in 1993 and was a popular go-to for 20 years. But the venue hit its end of days in early 2014, announcing an April 30 closure and the end of an era. In December 2014, the Vancouver sports bar reopened with a new look.

