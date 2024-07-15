FoodFood NewsCelebrities

"The Last of Us" Season 2 cast spotted at Vancouver's Shark Club

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 15 2024, 9:40 pm
"The Last of Us" Season 2 cast spotted at Vancouver's Shark Club

What’s more exciting than a celebrity sighting in Vancouver? A celebrity sighting at a Vancouver restaurant.

Actors Danny Ramirez, Spencer Lord, and Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us season 2 shared Instagram stories of them watching the Copa America final at Shark Club.

Luna plays the returning character of Tommy from Season 1, with Ramirez joining the cast for the first time as Manny in Season 2 alongside Spencer Lord as Owen.

Ramirez is also known for his role in blockbuster movies Top Gun: Maverick, Black Mirror, and the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

Shark Club first opened at 180 West Georgia Street in 1993 and was a popular go-to for 20 years. But the venue hit its end of days in early 2014, announcing an April 30 closure and the end of an era. In December 2014, the Vancouver sports bar reopened with a new look.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop