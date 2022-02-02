"Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu will host the 2022 JUNO Awards

Simu Liu is set to be on the awards stage again, this time as the host of the 2022 JUNO Awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the big news today. The Kim’s Convenience alumnus will return to his hometown Toronto to host the awards show at Budweiser Stage.

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual JUNO Awards,” said Liu in a statement. “Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown make the experience even more special to me.”

This year’s JUNO Awards will be the first in-person iteration of the show since 2019. The event will air live on Sunday, May 15 across Canada on CBC at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

Liu is a fitting host, as the Canadian actor made history this past year as the star of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to have a majority East Asian cast.

His role in Shang-Chi earned him a People’s Choice Award for action movie star of 2021. Not bad for someone who used to dress up as Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties in Toronto.

Since his rise to stardom, Liu has appeared on hit Netflix show Selling Sunset and has hosted Saturday Night Live.

There’s more to come from Liu, who’s set to star in the confirmed sequel for Shang-Chi.

If you want to see him host in person, tickets for the JUNO Awards go on sale on March 4 at 10 am.