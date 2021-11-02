NewsMovies & TV

Canada's Simu Liu will host Saturday Night Live this month

Nov 2 2021, 8:49 pm
Simu Liu/IMDB

Simu Liu has had quite a career, from humble stock model to Marvel hero, and now he can add Saturday Night Live host to his resume.

SNL tweeted their November schedule on Tuesday, and Canadians were thrilled to see Liu’s name among the stars who will host the sketch comedy show. Liu, born in China and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, will host on November 20 with musical guest Saweetie.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out that Liu would be the first Asian-Canadian to host SNL.

Liu was well known to Canadians as a star of the loveable Kim’s Convenience. He has since shot to worldwide fame after starring as Shang-Chi in the Marvel film of the same name.

Soon after his rise to stardom, his past as a stock model came to light, and he didn’t shy away from it.

Given his ability to hilariously lean into his past as a stock photo model, and his years spent on the set of Kim’s Convenience, he’s sure to make Canada proud live from New York on Saturday night.

