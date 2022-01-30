Simu Liu lost family to COVID-19 before they got vaccinated (PHOTOS)

Simu Liu used his personal story of loss to highlight how lucky Canadians are to have access to vaccines.

The first-ever Asian Marvel superhero is also a Unicef Canada Ambassador and he took to Twitter to talk about how access to vaccines is a privilege.

Liu wrote that he lost his grandparents to COVID-19 last year while they were waiting for their vaccine.

And, when Liu himself got COVID-19, he was “fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted,” and it only felt like having a cold for him.

I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 28, 2022

Liu also wrote that as a Unicef Ambassador, he’s seen how the organization works to bring vaccines to underprivileged families worldwide.

“It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that,” he wrote.

Back in June, 2021, the star shared posts of him with his family on Instagram.

“Although he lived a long life of 97 years, My heart is still utterly shattered over his loss,” wrote Liu.

“He was my first father figure, the one who raised me in Harbin while my parents were studying abroad.”

“I hope you and grandma have found peace and I hope that you can feel me thinking of you. I promise I’ll take good care of my dad. I promise I will make you proud.”