A beloved neighbourhood bakery in the Burnaby Heights area has shared it will be closing this month.

The Valley Bakery, which has been in operation for more than 60 years, confirmed with Dished that it would be closing its doors in August.

Located at 4058 Hastings Street, The Valley Bakery specializes in a range of European-style baked goods, ranging from wedding cakes to bread to pies to cookies.

The bakery has received several accolades over the years, including being inducted into the Burnaby Business Hall of Fame in 2015, two Burnaby Board of Trade Excellence Awards, and was named the winner of Burnaby Now’s Best Bakery in Burnaby for 15 years in a row.

The Valley Bakery makes all of its offerings from scratch and its goods can only be found at its Burnaby storefront.

The bakery’s last day will be Saturday, August 19.