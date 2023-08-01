McDonald's and Squishmallows team up for sweet collaboration across Canada

It’s time for two iconic brands to officially team up in Canada: Squishmallows and McDonald’s.

The beloved collectable plush toy brand with a cult following and the world-famous fast-food joint are launching a limited-time treat in participating locations across the country today.

The Squishmallows McFlurry is made with smooth vanilla soft serve blended with pink popping candy.

It’s also got blueberry-flavoured syrup in it, making this an all-new flavour inspired by the whimsical vibe of the toys.

“We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colourful and unique flavour combination,” said Chef Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation lead at McDonald’s Canada.

“The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavoured syrup.”

This McFlurry can be ordered in both regular and snack sizes.

In addition to that super cool sweet treat, McDonald’s Canada has also made Squishmallows toys available in the Happy Meal.

Made for fans of all ages, these collectables will be available for a limited time in specially themed Squishmallows boxes that include a scannable code to bring each of the characters’ personalities to life in an “immersive musical experience.”

The exclusive lineup of 10 music-themed Squishmallows toys are all unique and are sure to be the collectable of the summer.

“In partnering with McDonald’s Canada we are able to bring fans an interactive 360-degree Squishmallows experience which includes the Squishmallows McFlurry, exclusive digital playlists and special edition Squishmallows,” said Gerhard Runken, senior vice president of brand and marketing at Jazwares.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, a brand that is trusted and recognized across the world and loved by Canadians coast to coast.”

There you have it. Be sure to head to your nearest participating McDonald’s and check out these new offerings while you can!