Brewery facing backlash after pulling plug on "polarizing" drag event

A drag queen is speaking out after a local brewery pulled the plug on a pride event because it was “too polarizing.”

Scarlett Rosé slated to host drag bingo at the Trading Post Brewing in Langley this month, but was disappointed to say the least when she found out it was not going ahead.

Calling out the brewery’s move as an example of rainbow washing, which is when companies claim to be 2SLGBTQ+ allies but lack action which furthers inclusion.

Over the past few weeks, Rosé had been preparing for the event by buying supplies and creating a poster for the show which was planned to take place this month.

However, on Monday, Rosé said she received a call from the brewery founder and general manager, Lance Verhoeff.

Rosé said she expected the call to be about advertising for the upcoming show, which she claims she had planned to discuss on Monday with the company, however Verhoeff said the brewery is pulling the plug on all drag events. Rosé claims he said it was “because they felt they felt like it was too polarizing for their brewery.”

“It did take me a second to process it,” she said. “I even asked is that the word you want to use? I said, ‘is polarizing the word you want to use for this?’ And he said, ‘Yes.'”

She shared her experience online and since then has led to a lot of community outrage against the brewery, and questions to the owner over their stance.

Verhoeff admitted in a statement to Daily Hive that he decided to to halt future drag events at the Tasting Room and described drag events as “polarizing.”

“They used us”

Rosé said she would have understood if the event was called off because there wasn’t a budget. However, because of the language the owner used, she said it felt as if the company would not stand to support 2SLGBTQ+ folks outside of pride month.

“I feel very like they used us and discarded us,” she said.

It comes as some US states pass laws to restrict drag performances. Meanwhile Canada has not been immune to the anti-LGBTQ2 backlash.

While political tensions remain high, Rosé emphasized that it’s up to businesses like Trading Post Brewing to stand up for human rights.

“You either are here to support humans, or you’re not,” she said. “It’s like you like us because it’s trending.”

Travis Salway is an assistant professor in SFU’s Faculty of Health Sciences and told Daily Hive he understands businesses impulse to not make a vocal stand amid the political climate because they don’t want to get caught in the crossfire.

However, Salway says it’s crucial nonetheless.

“It’s especially important that people speak out in support of LGBTQ people.”

Salway added, it is encouraging to see attitude towards the 2SLGBTQ+ group progress in recent years and see businesses increase queer visibility in communities. Part of that shift, however can result it it feeling “tokenistic at times.”

Brewery owner says, “I take full responsibility”

In a statement shared on social media, Verhoeff apologized for his decision to stop future drag events and the language he used to stop them, adding, “I take full responsibility.”

“I made a mistake and lacked the perspective of the community that would be affected and have realized my actions have immense consequences,” he said.

He added, his company has strived to make Trading Post a safe space for the queer community, however, he said he was sorry for the words he used.

“My choice of words, describing drag events as ‘polarizing,’ was ill-considered and insensitive. It’s important to recognize that the words we use matter,” Verhoeff said. “I made a mistake in not taking the time to consider my words and the power and effect they can hold as a local business owner.”

Verhoeff went on to explain that his decision to halt future drag events “was in an effort to reposition how we support our community.”

“As a business, I believed it would be in Trading Post’s best interest to take a neutral position, not realizing this neutrality is the same as standing aside for hate and discrimination to win,” he said.

Rosé told Daily Hive she believes the public apology is a start but encourages the brewery to learn how to deal handle homophobic customers.

Verhoeff added he believes the brewery will can show it’s sorry past an apology and better support the 2SLGBTQ+ community year-round through education and donations, “as opposed to hosting large, costly events.”

“I fully understand my apology is only the first step of many to make this right. I am committed to learn and grow for my team and community. In the coming weeks, I will be reaching out to staff members, local LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, and guests to seek guidance on how we can better support the community to become a safe space for everyone again,” the founder added.

The brewery has also added, the upcoming drag event with Rosé was not scheduled. It said, the team had spoke with Rosé and had tentative dates in place but did not confirm an event fully.