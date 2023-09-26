FoodDessertsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl returns this November

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Sep 26 2023, 8:55 pm
The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl returns this November
Na_Zarr/Shuttertock

The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and this year, it’s bigger and better than before, according to organizers.

This buttery and delicious event aims to highlight some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from select shops around the city.

Running from November 1 to 14, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour that takes place in and around Vancouver.

Organizers tell us that due to popular demand last year, this year vendors will offer pre-orders.

Stay tuned for flavour and vendor announcements for the 2023 run.

Last year, 10 different bakeries, cafes, and patisseries participated in the crawl, including Nelson the Seagull, Bel Café, Cadeaux Bakery, and Davie Village Bakery.

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl 2023

When: November 1 to 14
Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city, TBA

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.