The debut of the new state-of-the-art lighting system for Vancouver’s landmark dome created a buzz around the False Creek seawall on Thursday night.

As the waning light of the sun made its final retreat, people were mesmerized by the sharp and bright colours, movements, and variations of the dome’s nighttime glow-up.

The launch of Science World’s new lighting system began with a light show synchronized to music before it featured an ever-moving rainbow pattern throughout the first night of reillumination. The press conference effectively marked the restart of the long-running tradition of the nighttime illumination of Science World’s dome from dusk to dawn.

The polished and bright nighttime comes after a half-year project of installing a brand new lighting system for the iconic dome building, not merely a replacement.

The lights were turned off for a full year after it became highly apparent last summer that many of the lights — some dating back to the 1980s, using aircraft lights — were burnt out.

“I do reflect on the many countless visitors we’ve had here who haven’t had the lights on in their photos. Well, everything is going to change tonight,” said Lana Popam, the BC minister of tourism.

After a full year in the dark, the Science World dome is now illuminated once again! 💡🎉https://t.co/xMMtZLqAiw pic.twitter.com/ZdJrb5ejNn — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 11, 2023

This is quite the nighttime glowup for Science World. 💡😍https://t.co/xMMtZLqAiw pic.twitter.com/Ft5jWTeScx — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 11, 2023

Even though it’s still a bit bright out at dusk, the new Science World lights are still quite visible. Not something the old lights could achieve.https://t.co/UbfM1vAevy pic.twitter.com/9tkbsCCNps — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 11, 2023

Aerial drone footage of Science World’s new lighting system, showing off some of its greatly enhanced capabilities. 💡😍https://t.co/UbfM1vAevy pic.twitter.com/mqBh6AUsk2 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 11, 2023

More drone footage of the new dome lights of Science World.https://t.co/UbfM1vAevy pic.twitter.com/YEnyLbreRu — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 11, 2023

There are now a total of 651 LED lights supported by the latest programming technology that enables elaborate sequences and light shows. Previous tests conducted earlier this month also demonstrated how the lighting infrastructure is capable of highly elaborate sequences and sequences.

The lighting technology and hardware were designed by Vancouver-based specialty lighting firm Eos Lightmedia, which is also responsible for the Northern Lights display of BC Place Stadium.

The total number of lights that dot the geodesic dome is 651 — three times as many as before. These new LED lights are also more energy efficient than the previous variety.

Not only are there lights that face outward to the surroundings, but the upgrade also installed inward-facing lights that reflect light off the dome’s reflective steel surface. More than a third of the lights, 260 to be exact, face the dome on double-sided lighting points.

The project to install the new lighting system began in February and concluded last month, with rope access technicians from Port Coquitlam-based Hybrid Access completing the high-flying job.

They completely removed the old lighting system, performed an extensive cleaning of the dome, repainted the white geodesic exoskeleton tensile frames and the silver steel surface, installed new lighting infrastructure, and then installed the new LED lights.

“For the job itself, we’re proud of all the hard work the crew put in to bring back the icon. It’s one of the most satisfying jobs we’ve done as usually our work is hidden and discreet, so to do something that gives to general public enjoyment, the end of job hits a little differently and is immensely satisfying,” Patrick Lynch with Hybrid Access told Daily Hive Urbanized on Thursday.

“But in the end, we’re excited and looking forward to evenings watching the sunset and the lights do their thing.”

Tracy Redies, the CEO of Science World, told Daily Hive Urbanized the entire dome cleaning, painting, and lighting project cost roughly $1.8 million, which was covered by a combination of funding from both the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and capital funding by Science World. Most of the costs were related to the complex labour requirements.

“They were propelling off this dome, and giving us lots of interesting hours watching this happen. What was really cool is everyone was so excited about this project because Science World is such an iconic building, and that’s why we’re so happy to get to do this,” she said.

PacifiCan provided Science World with a total of $10 million in funding in October 2022 for critical building and gallery renovations, including upgrades to the dome, building mechanical system upgrades, improved accessibility features, and new energy-efficient lighting.

Harjit Sajjan, the MP for Vancouver South and the minister responsible for PacifiCan, told media last night Science World provided a compelling business case for their ambitious multi-faceted project of upgrading a structure that was originally intended to be temporary.

“This symbol, this dome, this ball, this beautifully lit up globe that sits on the foot of False Creek… is just a symbol of what a magnificent city that we have,” added Vancouver City Councillor Pete Fry.

“It’s amazing to contemplate this was actually a temporary structure. I remember coming here at Expo, and it was the ‘golf ball’ dome icon. Here we are now, it was supposed to be a temporary space, and it has become so iconic to the waterfront of our city and inspiring to young minds.”