Science World now has three times as many lights as before

A total of 651 LED lights now dot the geodesic dome of Vancouver’s almost four-decade-old landmark geodesic dome at the easternmost end of False Creek.

In fact, there are now three times as many lights as before on the dome of Science World.

The not-for-profit organization that operates the science museum announced today the dome will officially be reilluminated starting on the night of Thursday, August 10, 2023, reinstating the landmark’s iconic nighttime look. As per tradition, the lighting system will be turned on nightly from dusk to dawn.

Daily Hive Urbanized provided a sneak preview last week of the completely new lighting system undergoing a test of its full capabilities.

Not only are there lights pointing outwards towards the surroundings, but the complete reconstruction of the lighting system has lights pointing inwards to reflect light off the dome’s steel reflective surface — providing an effect not entirely dissimilar to a disco ball.

The brand new lighting system for Science World was tested last night! 💡 The dome has been dark since Summer 2022, when many lights were burnt out. It’s not just a replacement, but a highly improved system that also reflects light off the dome.https://t.co/z7tX9837OG pic.twitter.com/W165wJ7L1O — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2023

Another first look of the new Science World lighting system being tested.https://t.co/z7tX9837OG pic.twitter.com/qiU96OWvTW — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2023

A far more dynamic lighting system for Science World, with both outward and inward facing lights. These videos are from readers.https://t.co/z7tX9837OG pic.twitter.com/pm2OSeNCSG — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2023

The new state-of-the-art programmable lighting system enhances display capabilities, boasts the latest LED technology, and resolves the visual unsightliness of the burnt-out lights as of the dome’s condition as of Summer 2022.

The project to install a new lighting system began in February and concluded last month, with rope access technicians from Port Coquitlam-based Hybrid Access completing the high-flying job.

They completely removed the old lighting system, performed an extensive cleaning of the dome, repainted the geodesic exoskeleton tensile frames and the silver steel surface, installed new lighting infrastructure, and then installed the new LED lights.

“Changing the lights on one of the largest geodesic domes in the world is no small feat. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated team and contractors for their unwavering commitment and effort to ensure our dome once again sparkles with brilliance,” said Tracy Redies, president and CEO of Science World, in a statement today.

“While the re-illumination of the dome marks an important milestone in the refurbishment of our iconic landmark, we still have much to do. We look forward to continued collaboration with all levels of government to make this vision a reality.”

In October 2022, the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) provided $10 million to Science World to perform mechanical upgrades, improved accessibility features, dome upgrades, and new energy-efficient lighting, including the new dome lighting.

“Science World has been a popular Vancouver attraction for 35 years, and now the iconic dome will illuminate our city skyline brighter than ever before,” said Harjit Sajjan, the MP for Vancouver South and the minister responsible for PacifiCan.

“By helping revitalize Science World, PacifiCan is ensuring it can continue providing locals and visitors with opportunities to learn, explore, and discover science for many years to come.”

The provincial government also provided Science World $20 million in April 2023 to repair the leaky dome — which has contributed to the prolonged temporary closure of the OMNIMAX theatre — and perform upgrades to critical building systems and the structural pilings.

Science World will be launching a new fundraising campaign soon to help cover the cost of other future major improvements.

The domed building was first completed in 1985, ahead of its use as the Expo Centre for the Expo ’86 World’s Fair. Science World opened within the building in 1989 following an extensive renovation and expansion of a building that was originally intended to be temporary.

The current work being done on the building is the most significant retrofit since more than a decade ago when Science World saw a major expansion with more exhibition space, a new entrance, and the outdoor science park.