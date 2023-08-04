First look, switched on: Science World dome in a new light (VIDEOS)

The final product of a high-flying, half-year project to overhaul Science World’s dome lights is set to be officially unveiled soon.

Over the past few years, particularly during the pandemic, the lights on the Vancouver landmark building at the easternmost end of False Creek progressively went out. All of the lights have been shut off nightly since last summer, when it was highly apparent that a significant number of lights were in need of a replacement.

In February, Hybrid Access, a Port Coquitlam-based firm of rope access technicians, began the job of providing the geodesic dome’s lighting system with a complete overhaul — not a mere replacement of the burnt-out lights.

They completely removed the old lighting system, performed an extensive cleaning of the dome, repainted the geodesic exoskeleton tensile frames and the silver steel surface, installed a new lighting system, and then installed the new LED lights.

During an on-site June interview, rope access technician Patrick Lynch told Daily Hive Urbanized there are now a total of 651 programmable lights on the dome structure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

There is a clear before/after difference in the lighting capabilities of the dome; not only are there lights that face outwards, but there are also inward-pointing lights to reflect off the reflective silver steel surface to provide a brighter, shimmering nighttime appearance.

On Thursday night, the programmable lights were seen being tested to their full potential, with video footage showing the surface of the dome illuminated — not just the historical appearance of points of light emitted from the exoskeleton tensile frames. This project appears to have met its previously stated timeline of a reillumination of the dome this summer.

Before:

Not a great nighttime look for @ScienceWorldCa, one of Vancouver’s most prominent landmarks. With all the burnt out lights, it looks like it’s balding. I hope it will be fixed soon. pic.twitter.com/WryuRfiPNQ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 24, 2022

After (August 3, 2023 testing):

The brand new lighting system for Science World was tested last night! 💡 The dome has been dark since Summer 2022, when many lights were burnt out. It’s not just a replacement, but a highly improved system that also reflects light off the dome.https://t.co/z7tX9837OG pic.twitter.com/W165wJ7L1O — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2023

Another first look of the new Science World lighting system being tested.https://t.co/z7tX9837OG pic.twitter.com/qiU96OWvTW — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2023

A far more dynamic lighting system for Science World, with both outward and inward facing lights. These videos are from readers.https://t.co/z7tX9837OG pic.twitter.com/pm2OSeNCSG — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2023

(Videos are contributed by Chi Cuong Huynh and an unnamed reader)

The new exterior lighting system is funded from a portion of the $10 million in funding that Science World received from the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) in October 2022. This is specifically set aside for dome upgrades, new energy-efficient lighting, mechanical upgrades, and improved accessibility features.

In April 2023, the provincial government announced $20 million in funding to repair Science World’s leaky dome and perform upgrades to critical building systems and the structural pilings.

Science World will be launching a new fundraising campaign soon to help cover the cost of other future improvements.