First look, switched on: Science World dome in a new light (VIDEOS)

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Aug 4 2023, 7:37 pm
Testing of Science World's new dome lights on August 3, 2023. (Chi Cuong Huynh | Submitted)

The final product of a high-flying, half-year project to overhaul Science World’s dome lights is set to be officially unveiled soon.

Over the past few years, particularly during the pandemic, the lights on the Vancouver landmark building at the easternmost end of False Creek progressively went out. All of the lights have been shut off nightly since last summer, when it was highly apparent that a significant number of lights were in need of a replacement.

In February, Hybrid Access, a Port Coquitlam-based firm of rope access technicians, began the job of providing the geodesic dome’s lighting system with a complete overhaul — not a mere replacement of the burnt-out lights.

They completely removed the old lighting system, performed an extensive cleaning of the dome, repainted the geodesic exoskeleton tensile frames and the silver steel surface, installed a new lighting system, and then installed the new LED lights.

During an on-site June interview, rope access technician Patrick Lynch told Daily Hive Urbanized there are now a total of 651 programmable lights on the dome structure.

science world lighting upgrade rope access technicians may 2023

Progress on Science World’s dome lighting upgrade as of June 1, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

science world lighting upgrade rope access technicians may 2023

Progress on Science World’s dome lighting upgrade as of June 1, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

rope access technician science world

Rope access technician on Science World’s dome. (Patrick Lynch/Supplied)

There is a clear before/after difference in the lighting capabilities of the dome; not only are there lights that face outwards, but there are also inward-pointing lights to reflect off the reflective silver steel surface to provide a brighter, shimmering nighttime appearance.

On Thursday night, the programmable lights were seen being tested to their full potential, with video footage showing the surface of the dome illuminated — not just the historical appearance of points of light emitted from the exoskeleton tensile frames. This project appears to have met its previously stated timeline of a reillumination of the dome this summer.

Before:

bc place stadium science world false creek

The previous outdoor lighting system for Science World, with a system that uses lights that only point outward. (Shutterstock)

After (August 3, 2023 testing):

(Videos are contributed by Chi Cuong Huynh and an unnamed reader)

The new exterior lighting system is funded from a portion of the $10 million in funding that Science World received from the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) in October 2022. This is specifically set aside for dome upgrades, new energy-efficient lighting, mechanical upgrades, and improved accessibility features.

In April 2023, the provincial government announced $20 million in funding to repair Science World’s leaky dome and perform upgrades to critical building systems and the structural pilings.

Science World will be launching a new fundraising campaign soon to help cover the cost of other future improvements.

science world omnimax theatre

Inside the OMNIMAX Theatre in the dome of Science World. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

