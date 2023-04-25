BC government provides $20 million to repair Science World's leaky dome

Science World is getting one of its most significant uplifts in decades, with the help of funding from the provincial government.

Premier David Eby announced today Science World will receive $20 million in funding from the Government of British Columbia towards upgrading the iconic geodesic dome that bookends the easternmost end of False Creek.

This will specifically go to repairing the dome, which is currently facing major issues with leakages, along with critical upgrades for heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), electrical systems, energy efficiency to reduce operating costs, and the structural pilings.

The active dome leakage issues are also why the 350-seat OMNIMAX Theatre, contained within the dome above the exhibition levels, has been closed for years.

“Unfortunately, right now, Science World is facing some challenges. The dome above us is the only part of the building that hasn’t been updated since Expo ’86, and it shows,” said Eby during this morning’s press conference.

Premier David Eby says the iconic dome structure is the only part of Science World that hasn’t been upgraded since it was built for Expo ’86. The dome was meant to be temporary for 6 months during the World’s Fair.https://t.co/nHKonx0QSh pic.twitter.com/wyA6SPbNEX — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 25, 2023

This adds to the $10 million allocated to Science World by the Government of Canada in October 2022 towards critical building and gallery renovations, including upgrades to the dome, new energy-efficient lighting, mechanical upgrades, and improved accessibility features.

The upgrade project is now supported by a total of $30 million in combined provincial and federal funding. It is Science World’s single largest renovation since the 2011 completion of a $35-million retrofit and expansion, with the provincial and federal governments each providing $10.5 million at the time.

Work is already well underway on replacing the nighttime LED lights that illuminate the dome, which is expected to be relit nightly starting this summer. The exterior dome lights, last replaced more than a decade ago, have been progressively burning out in recent years, and last summer the lighting system was completely turned off.

Specialized rappelling crews have been observed working on the dome, replacing its lights, during fair weather conditions since early this year.

A handful of specialized rappelling workers on the Science World dome today, working to upgrade and replace the exterior lighting system.https://t.co/nHKonx0QSh pic.twitter.com/NbXzyAZGhc — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 25, 2023

Science World was built in 1985 in time for its use as the Expo Centre during Expo ’86, and it was only intended to be a temporary building for the six-month World’s Fair. Major improvements were made after Expo ’86 for the building’s conversion and reopening as Science World in 1989.

“Thanks to the talented engineering and maintenance staff that we have at Science World, we’ve made it (the dome) last for 35 years,” said Tracy Redies, CEO, Science World. “But the future has caught up with our iconic dome, and we do need to make some significant upgrades to continue serve British Columbians and visitors from around the world.”

Eby suggested that the decision makers in the early 1980s were shortsighted with their decision to build a temporary dome, instead of proceeding with the available option at the time to build a permanent dome.

“The problems at Science World, the challenges and the opportunities here, started with the decision originally to build a temporary dome instead of a permanent dome,” he said.

The types of critical building system upgrades being funded by the provincial government are difficult for Science World to privately fundraise, added Eby.

Redies also noted that Science World will be launching a new fundraising campaign soon to help cover the cost of other future improvements.