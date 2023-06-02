Behind the high-flying job to fix Science World's dome lights (PHOTOS)

Rope access technicians upgrading Science World's dome lighting: Foreground - Patrick Lynch (left) and Duncan Adshade (right); Background on ropes - Harry Gregory (left) and Nick Scott (right). (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

From a distance over the last few months, tiny figures could be spotted traversing the iconic geodesic dome of Science World on most days.

When looking straight up at the landmark directly from below the seawall, geared-up workers hanging off from a system of ropes are clearly seen performing tasks on the dome, which is now approaching four decades old.

Up to 10 workers have been on-site at a time for the project to completely replace Science World’s outdoor lighting system. The nighttime dome lights have been completely turned off since last summer, after incrementally burning out over the last few years. By the time a decision was made to turn off the lights last year, it became quite apparent that a very significant proportion of the lights were in need of replacement.

In an interview with Daily Hive Urbanized, Patrick Lynch with Port Coquitlam-based firm Hybrid Access described how this project has gone far beyond simply changing light bulbs.

First, they completely removed the old lighting infrastructure, which took about a month and a half, and then they performed a very thorough cleaning of the structure before repainting both the geodesic exoskeleton tensile frames and the silver steel surface.

Right now, they are making good progress with installing all of the new mounting plates and LED lights.

Lynch says that in total, there are 651 lights on the geodesic structure. While it is obvious that the dome is covered with lights that face outwards, it is lesser known to the public that there is also a backlight for double-sided lights at each lighting point, with the backlights using the dome’s reflective steel skin to add to Science World’s shimmering appearance at night.

Although the exterior lights saw some upgrades more than a decade ago as part of Science World’s major expansion, the previous project retained some of the original lights, which Lynch says were actually aircraft lights as special lighting technology was highly limited in the 1980s.

Much work still needs to be done, but they are on target to have the programmable LED lighting system re-illuminated this summer.

The workers behind this high-flying job are certified rope access technicians, he says. It is a growing field and industry, providing a lower-cost solution to perform maintenance and upgrades in challenging spaces and conditions.

Lynch says this is a new industry that arises from the skills and techniques of rock climbing, and there is a very high demand for such workers.

The alternative to hiring rope access technicians, he says, is to surround the dome with scaffolding for the more traditional methodology of completing such an upgrade. This would likely result in higher costs, in addition to the visual impact on the landmark for an extended period of time.

Not a great nighttime look for @ScienceWorldCa, one of Vancouver’s most prominent landmarks. With all the burnt out lights, it looks like it’s balding. I hope it will be fixed soon. pic.twitter.com/WryuRfiPNQ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 24, 2022

A handful of specialized rappelling workers on the Science World dome today, working to upgrade and replace the exterior lighting system.https://t.co/nHKonx0QSh pic.twitter.com/NbXzyAZGhc — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 25, 2023

Rope access technicians have redundant safety systems, with two points of attachment at all times to move in a highly controlled manner vertically and laterally.

They work in a wide range of weather conditions, but the biggest safety concerns are wind and slick surfaces from snow and ice, which was the case on the dome in February 2023, when they began work on the project.

“We’re a low-impact industry,” he said. “Back in the day, the traditional technique was boatswain, but those guys were pretty restrained as they just go down. Whereas for us, we stand out from the rock climbing world.”

“For our industry, the workers are a jack of all trades. The joke is that we’re glorified labourers.”

But he highlights workers in the wide range of skilled trades can grow their potential opportunities by expanding where they can work by gaining rope access technician qualifications.

The industry requires two qualifications from the Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA) and the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT), and there is a relatively low bar for entering training toward certification.

“Even window washers in downtown Vancouver are starting to migrate from the old system to us, which makes it a bit safer,” said Lynch.

Lynch says he began his career as a rope access technician in Australia about 10 years ago, where the work brought him to doing tasks on bridges.

In British Columbia, he has worked on wind turbines in the northern areas of the province, BC Hydro’s hydroelectric dams, confined spaces in underground tunnels, the Lions Gate Bridge, and the Port Mann Bridge, including operating its gravity-fed collar system for removing snow and ice from the bridge cables.

“You can get to a lot of places and do a lot of different things,” he said. “The places I’ve gone is absolutely ridiculous. The amount of jobs I’ve done, the things I’ve hung off. This industry has taken me far and wide.”

In addition to working on projects, Lynch also teaches and trains to grow the available pool of rope access technicians. With so much demand for such workers, he says, Hybrid Access is looking to start a local training centre in the near future.

“The industry is always in need of people,” said Lynch. Science World also previously told Daily Hive Urbanized that the delay in fixing the lighting system is due, at least in part, to a shortage of such skilled workers.

But Lynch adds that Science World is not a unique project for their workers.

“For us, this is not a unique project, but it is unique that it is on a Vancouver icon, and every man who hangs off ropes in this job wants to hang off this. We hang off everything and anything, and everyone wants to tick this Vancouver box,” said Lynch.

“We hang off interesting situations, and move through weird and wonderful environments. But in the end, we’re just doing a somewhat simple, but interesting, task. It’s always different.”

The dome’s lighting system replacement is part of a number of upgrades and renovations being performed on Science World’s building systems and critical infrastructure, all funded by senior governments.

The federal government announced $10 million in October 2022 towards building and gallery renovations, including upgrades to the dome, new energy-efficient lighting, mechanical upgrades, and improved accessibility features.

In April 2023, the provincial government provided $20 million to repair the dome, which is currently facing major issues with leakages, along with critical upgrades for HVAC, electrical systems, energy efficiency to reduce operating costs, and structural pilings.