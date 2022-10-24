The exterior building nighttime lights of Science World have been turned off since August 2022 due to the burnt out LEDs. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

With the financial support of the federal government, Science World will be receiving a much-needed lift.

Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced today the federal government’s Tourism Relief Fund will provide Science World with $10 million towards critical building and gallery renovations, including upgrades to the dome, new energy-efficient lighting, mechanical upgrades, and improved accessibility features.

Additionally, in 2023, Science World will open the Creative Technology Gallery, a new exhibit focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEAM).

This will be Science World’s first major renovation since the attraction underwent a significant building expansion and upgrade about a decade ago.

“Science World is an iconic gem of the Vancouver skyline, a tourist destination like none other, and a leading educational facility of our province,” said Harjit Sajjan, the MP for Vancouver South, the Minister of International Development, and the Minister responsible for PacifiCan.

“Our Government is committed to ensuring that tourism attractions can once again reach their full potential and with this partnership, Science World will be able to renovate and revitalize critical infrastructure providing many more years of impact.”

In recent years, the exhibits inside the attraction have shown visible wear and tear from high interactive use.

And as a result of the pandemic, the OMNIMAX theatre remains temporarily closed.

As well, over the past two years, Science World’s programmable outdoor LED lights on the geodesic dome have incrementally burnt out. As of August, a majority of the lights were visibly burnt out, and a decision was made to completely turn it off to “resolve some technical challenges.” It is unclear when the lights will be replaced, allowing for the nighttime display to return to the iconic landmark structure.

Not a great nighttime look for @ScienceWorldCa, one of Vancouver’s most prominent landmarks. With all the burnt out lights, it looks like it’s balding. I hope it will be fixed soon. pic.twitter.com/WryuRfiPNQ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 24, 2022

The federal government’s contribution towards building improvements appears to cover some of the outlined objectives of a 2021-launched fundraising campaign to raise $10 million.

Science World was originally built as the Expo Centre — a temporary building for Expo ’86. After the World’s Fair, it received upgrades for its conversion and reopening into a science museum and learning centre.

“Critical infrastructure updates are needed for Science World to continue to thrive,” said Tracy Redies, president and CEO of Science World, in a statement.

“We look forward to working together with all levels of government to ensure the iconic dome is here to support the learners of today and in the future.”

It should also be noted that Science World is no longer formally named “Science World at Telus World of Science,” as the 15-year naming rights deal with Telus came to an end in 2020.

This past summer, PacifiCan also announced $10 million in funding to the Pacific National Exhibition towards infrastructure and facility investments to improve the PNE Fair and the fairgrounds’ year-round, event-hosting capabilities.