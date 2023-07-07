The skyline of the Las Vegas Strip got even brighter this past Fourth of July, when the LED lighting exterior of the Sphere at The Venetian Resort was fully tested for the first time.

Previously known as the MSG Sphere, the world’s largest spherical structure is built on a lot just east of The Venetian and south of the Wynn casino and hotel resorts — boasting a commanding presence with a height of 366 ft and a width of 516 ft, which is more than enough of a volume to conceal New York City’s Statue of Liberty.

For comparison, it is more than twice the height of the domes of Spaceship Earth at Epcot in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and Science World in Vancouver.

The dome’s 580,000 sq ft exosphere surface, seen in the skyline, is made of 1.2 million LED lights that are each the size of a hockey puck, with these programmable lights together creating endless animated possibilities. It is deemed as the largest LED screen on the planet.

The full extent of the exosphere’s LED capabilities were flaunted on Independence Day, with photos and videos posted onto social media showing sequences of the US flag draping the dome, the spinning Earth as seen from space, a replica of the moon, a Halloween Jack-o’-lantern, a basketball, and even a human eyeball.

All of this is made possible by the range of colours of each puck, which each contain 48 individual LED diodes capable of emitting 256 million different colours.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard — it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said Guy Barnett, senior vice president of brand strategy and creative development of Sphere Entertainment, in a statement.

David Hopkinson, the president and chief operating officer of MSG Sports, added: “Sphere’s Exosphere is a 360-degree canvas for brand storytelling that will be seen around the world, offering our partners an unparalleled opportunity to become part of the greatest show on Earth. There’s nothing comparable to the impact from displaying innovative brand and immersive content on the world’s largest video screen.”

But beyond providing Las Vegas with yet another landmark that will certainly become a global icon in short order, the Sphere serves an actual functional purpose, too.

The Sphere contains a one-of-a-kind indoor concert and entertainment venue that seats 17,600 spectators, plus standing space for a further 2,600 people.

The venue’s interior is defined by its 160,000 sq ft of 16K resolution LED screens that blanket the performance stage’s backdrop and the ceiling. The highly immersive experience for concerts and events is supported not just by the LED screens, but also 164,000 speakers that dot the space for a new surreal level of surround-sound experience, including speakers in the floor.

Additionally, the use of vibrating seats, scents, and wind completes the 4D experience.

Construction on the project first began in September 2018, with the pandemic delaying the timeline for completion. This past spring, work reached the advanced stage of installing the exterior and interior LED panels. The project’s budget reportedly reached US$2.3 billion (CA$3.1 billion).

U2 will officially open the Sphere on September 29, 2023, when it starts its 17-show residency through the middle of December.

The landmark will also be highly visible during Las Vegas’ inaugural Formula 1 race in November 2023, as the race track and a major grandstand zone will wrap around the structure.

The Sphere was spearheaded by NYC-based Madison Square Garden Entertainment, and designed by global architectural firm Populous, which is known for specializing in the design of stadiums, concert and entertainment venues, and convention centres.

The Sphere is the third major entertainment venue added to Las Vegas’ offerings in recent years, including the the 2020-completed, US$1.9 billion (CA$2.5 billion) Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders, and the 2016-completed, US$375 million (CA$500 million) T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights.

The operators of the venue are also proposing to build a similar Sphere venue in London, near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park — the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics.

