10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in April

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Enjoy some new experiences with our rundown of 10 great art events to check out in Vancouver in April, including Hairspray, RuPaul, and more.

What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award musical Hairspray to town.

Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

When: April 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online