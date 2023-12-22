Vancouver is home to some great pizza, and it looks like another spot is getting ready to join the mix.

Ramson’s Pizzeria and Bar is getting ready to open its doors to the public.

“Our journey began over 10 years ago when our founder, John, decided to create a restaurant that would serve delicious meals made from locally sourced ingredients,” shared the restaurant. “Today, we continue to uphold his vision by offering a diverse menu filled with flavorful dishes that are sure to satisfy any palate.”

Menu offerings include some classic pizzas like the Margretta, which comes with mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil and olive oil. But don’t worry, for those of you who are tired of your standard pepperoni pizza, there are some more unique pizza creations on the menu as well.

We’re particularly curious about the potato bacon, which comes with double-smoked bacon, Yukon potatoes, roasted onions, oregano, parmesan, garlic and white sauce. The burrata also sounds good and has arugula, honey, cured ham, roasted plum, tomato sauce, and black pepper.

“We believe that the quality of our ingredients is what sets us apart from other restaurants,” continued Ramson’s. “That’s why we source our ingredients from local farms and markets whenever possible.”

Be sure to check back here for the restaurant’s opening date when it’s announced.

Address: 758 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver

