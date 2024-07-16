Vancouver loves its banh mi, and this city has a ton of great options for the Vietnamese sandwich, but we’re always happy to hear when a new one opens up.

Burnaby-based Saigon Bites has just softly opened its second location at 1673 Renfrew Street, Vancouver.

The quick-casual restaurant offers a range of banh mi, including its signature Xíu mại variety, a Vietnamese meatball style, and a mini, “breakfast-size” sandwich for a lighter option.

In addition to its sandwiches, Saigon Bites offers a range of coffee beverages, including a pandan latte, ube latte, and Vietnamese egg coffee. Additionally, you can now find bubble tea at both of its locations.

Will you be trying out this new banh mi destination? Let us know in the comments.

Saigon Bites Vancouver

Address: 1673 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok