Victoria burger spot first in BC to receive prestigious certification

A burger spot in Victoria has just received a prestigious honour: it has become the first restaurant in BC to be Biosphere Certified.

In a post on Instagram, Big Wheel Burger — which serves up high-quality burgers, fries, sodas, and sides — explains that “sustainability is at the core of everything we do — from what we serve our customers, to how we run our shops and how we impact the environment and local communities.”

Big Wheel received the certification for excellence in a number of areas, including sustainability initiatives.

What is Biosphere Certification?

While there are a number of Biosphere Committed restaurants around Canada, the only other certified spot is Myranel Restaurant in Quebec.

In order to be given the certification, companies have to meet certain requirements and progress towards meeting goals as part of the “Horizon 2030” system, including:

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and 169 goals of the United Nations

The guidelines of the Paris Climate Summit, COP 21

The principles and objectives of the main international Summits and Charters on sustainability.

You can read more about the Biosphere program, which was launched in 1997 by the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI) here.

Big Wheel Burger – Victoria

Address: 341 Cook Street, Victoria

