Here's what's listed on Ryan Reynolds' "guide to Vancouver"

Next time you find yourself without plans, you can explore Vancouver through Ryan Reynolds’ eyes.

The iconic Canadian actor was in Vancouver over the weekend to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps take on Wrexham AFC. Reynolds is a partial owner of Wrexham, and the Whitecaps are his hometown club.

On Friday, the 47-year-old wrote in an Instagram post that he was in town to watch the match on Saturday. The post was published to his more than 55 million followers. The day of the match, he later shared, “Ryan’s guide to Vancouver, BC.”

One of his most well-known roles is in the Deadpool series, the latest of which was just released in theatres. So, of course, Reynolds listed watching the new film Deadpool and Wolverine as the first thing to do in Vancouver.

Second on the list was to watch the game between Wrexham and the Whitecaps.

After that, Reynolds suggested hitting the trail that follows the Capilano River. This hike takes you from pavement, rocky shores, and beaches past steep cliffs and through the thick rainforest to the imposing Cleveland Dam. It’s a hike that can be recommended all year round. You can start at Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver and finish the low-elevation trail at the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver.

Reynolds advised heading to Shannon Falls near Squamish after the hike. Here, you can unwind, as it’s the perfect place to relax and take in the third-highest waterfall in BC.

Before winding down for the day, Reynolds proposed eating at Minerva’s.

The actor previously said this Greek restaurant is his favourite eatery in BC.

“It’s incredible,” Reynolds has said.

Minerva’s is a Mediterranean restaurant in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood that’s been around since 1975, making it older than Reynolds himself.

After dinner, Reynolds’s guide ends with seeing Deadpool and Wolverine “AGAIN!” However, this time, the actor suggested enhancing the experience and watching it a tad intoxicated.

What do you think of Reynolds’ guide? What else do you recommend to make a list? Let us know in the comments.