Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine Canadian Special Screening at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, on July 23, 2024. (George Pimentel/Getty Images for Disney)

Marvel’s highly anticipated film Deadpool and Wolverine has more Canadian connections than you might think.

Fans showed out Tuesday night in Toronto for the Canadian premiere of the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise, hoping to catch a glimpse of its stars.

Daily Hive caught up with Deadpool and Wolverine themselves, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, on the red (and yellow) carpet.

It was a homecoming in more ways than one. Reynolds, arguably one of the most famous people to come out of Canada, got to return to home soil for the premiere and Jackman may not be Canadian, but his character is.

For those who don’t know the Marvel lore, Wolverine is actually from Alberta, and Jackman shared some of his favourite Canadian traits that he borrowed to play the superhero.

“Canadians have a lot of grit, they have a lot of heart. They’re kind of tough. They’re tough people. So I took that,” he told Daily Hive on the red carpet. “And I hope they’re fond of the F-bomb over there in Alberta, because I borrowed a lot of that.”

Reynolds chimed in to confirm that, yes, Albertans do love that word.

“They know their way around an F-bomb in Alberta, same with Saskatchewan. Every sentence starts with ‘f**k, buddy,'” he joked before immediately apologizing for swearing.

The Vancouverite mentioned Saskatchewan because that’s where Deadpool is originally from.

He told Daily Hive what the most Canadian thing is about the superhero.

“I think the most Canadian thing about Deadpool is self-deprecation, for sure. I mean, that’s like, that saved my life, my whole life. I mean, that’s where Deadpool and I are identical,” he said. “And then just, you know, just unabashed patriotic colours, red, straight up red.”

Besides his Canadian character, Jackman also revealed his connection to Reynolds’ hometown Vancouver.

“I’ve stayed in Kitsilano, I’ve stayed in West Van. I love the Grouse Grind,” he said.

Another Canadian connection in Deadpool and Wolverine is its director, Shawn Levy, who is from Montreal. He told Daily Hive that fans should look for more nods to Canada in the film.

“I’ll just say this… the keen viewer is going to see a lot of references and easter eggs. This is a Canadian Wade Wilson, a Canadian Logan, a Canadian director, Canadian stars, so there are a lot of nods to Canada, and I think repeat viewings are going to reveal more and more of them,” he said.

Some special guests joined the Canadian crime-fighting duo on the red carpet.

Anthony Mackie, who will star as Captain America in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, posed with his fellow superheroes.

Up-and-coming Canadian actor Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series, also made an appearance on the red and yellow carpet.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in theatres on Friday, July 26.

