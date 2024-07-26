A famous Vancouverite will be at BC Place to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps take on Wrexham AFC this weekend.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed he will be attending the game between Wrexham, the team he’s a partial owner of, and the Whitecaps, his hometown club.

The 47-year-old wrote that he’s in town to watch the match in an Instagram post published to his more than 55 million followers today.

“In Vancouver to watch @wrexham_afc play tomorrow,” starts the caption to the post, which shows a heartwarming video of Reynolds with a fan.

Reynolds is one of the most famous Vancouver natives as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He’s most well-known for his role in the Deadpool series, which newest movie just released in theatres.

He, alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham in 2020. The Welsh club is the third oldest in the world. They then produced the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which followed the team’s progression through the bottom tiers of English football.

The purchase has been a huge success as Wrexham has been promoted multiple times, grown an international fan base, and attracted exposure from around the globe.

They’re currently on a tour of North America, which included a recent game against Premier League team Chelsea in California.

The friendly between the Whitecaps and Wrexham will be slightly different than most soccer games at BC Place. For starters, the field has been outfitted with real grass, which is a change. In addition, a huge crowd of more than 30,000 people is expected and the upper bowl of the stadium will be open as a result.

The game kicks off at 4:30 pm PT this Saturday as Wrexham plays in Canada for the first time ever. The Whitecaps are currently on a break from MLS action, where they sit in a playoff spot, but will resume in August.