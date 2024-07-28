Owen Wilson in Vancouver with "Marley and Me" co-star look-alike

Owen Wilson was spotted in Vancouver walking his dog, who is reminiscent of the pup that brought us all to tears when watching Marley and Me.

The American actor is mostly known for starring in films like Zoolander and Wedding Crashers. However, in the 2008 film Marley and Me, Wilson played John Grogan, a man who adopted a golden Labrador with his wife, played by Jennifer Aniston. The film caused many moviegoers to leave the theatre with teary eyes after the notoriously heartbreaking ending.

After Wilson was spotted on video walking his dog, who slightly resembles the dog in the film, someone shared a video on TikTok with the caption, “Who knew Owen Wilson has a Marley and Me dog in real life.”

According to the TikTok user, Wilson and his pooch were seen at Kitsilano Beach on Monday.

Wilson is in Vancouver for a new television series being produced by Apple TV+.

The celebrity has been spotted in the city many times before and seems to enjoy visiting Hollywood North quite a bit.