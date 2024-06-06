When the crookie first came to Vancouver, it took the city by storm. Now it seems like every bakery across Metro Vancouver has some variation of the viral dessert. But now, Mello has launched a brand-new viral mashup to get excited about: the donukie.

“Featuring delicious cookie dough on the inside and chocolate chips on the outside, it’s the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth,” shared Mello in the announcement post.

Many people took to the comments to express their excitement for this new creation, with one user saying, “This is what I never knew I always wanted” and another saying, “WHAAAAA I need this omg.”

The donukie launches at Mello starting Friday, June 7, which just so happens to be National Donut Day.

To celebrate the holiday and the launch of this new treat, Mello will be giving the first 50 customers at both of its locations a free donukie with their purchase.

Will you be trying this new mashup? Let us know in the comments.

