Best Vancouver coffee shops for working remotely

Are the four walls of your living room or bedroom office closing in? It might be time to do a half day’s work remotely from a coffee shop in Vancouver for a change of pace.

The ambient coffee shop buzz in the background combined with the caffeine could be the perfect combination to help you focus on the work you have ahead of you.

Of course, if you’re planning to set up the home office from the coffee shop, be sure to follow remote work etiquette. Make purchases, try not to table-hog, and share your outlets with your new coworkers.

Here are a few of the best coffee shops in Vancouver to work remotely:

A favourite for remote workers, Aperture coffee’s Main Street location has a giant backroom with plenty of space and spots to plug in.

Address: 4124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-8056

Newly set up inside the old Starbucks on Main Street, this fresh spot is bright and spacious.

Address: 2980 Main Street, Vancouver

Honolulu’s Nelson Street location is a cozy spot to work downtown that doesn’t feel like you’re getting the hustle and bustle of the city. If you’re lucky enough to get a coveted bench table, you’ll be set for a morning or afternoon of work.

Address: 888 Nelson Street, G1

Phone: 778-379-6607

The South Granville location of this bakery has lots of tables well spaced out with outlets. Plus, they have tasty sandwiches and decadent pastries when it comes time for your lunch break.

Address: 3070 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-742-1737

This comfortable Gastown nook feels homey enough for you to work for the afternoon while noshing on their signature sourdough.

Address: 135 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-5776

Because they have affordable eats and they’re open 24-hours a day, this is a favourite spot for remote workers and students to hunker down to bust out a project. Any one of their many locations (Fraser, Davie, Bute, West 4th, Denman, Main, Hastings) will fit the bill.

This beautiful Burnaby cafe has adorable brunches and plenty of plants to make your work day feel a bit like a day off, too.

Address: 6848 Jubilee Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-8155

Dalina’s West Broadway location is an under-the-radar spot that’s great for a work day with lots of comfortable bench seating, natural light, filling sandwiches, and great coffee.

Address: 992 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3101

It’s comfortable working from almost any Pallet location, mainly because they have great coffee and often clearly point out which tables are meant for working with your laptop.

This hidden gem in the West End is a stylish spot to meet a friend for a day of co-working together in the neighbourhood.

Address: 994 Nicola Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2912

