Bubble tea spot Exposure Social House offers a discount when it's raining
Vancouver’s nickname of “Raincouver” normally puts a frown on our faces when the weather matches the title, but luckily there’s a bubble tea shop nearby that offers a promotion that will put a smile on your face on a dreary day.
Exposure Social House offers patrons 10% off all beverages on rainy days from its location at 131-4600 No 3 Road, Richmond.
The shop told Daily Hive that the promotion is only applicable to the weather the moment you are ordering – cloudy days or the fact that it was “just raining” do not count for the deal.
The brand has been serving up fresh-made teas in compostable cups since opening in 2017.
Head to Exposure Richmond, which is open daily from noon to 10:30 pm, and noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, to try for yourself.
Exposure Social House
Address: 131-4600 No 3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 778-680-6808