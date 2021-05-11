The days are getting longer, the sun is shining brighter, and patio season is upon us. This means seafood lovers across the city will all be searching for one thing: cheap oyster deals.

There’s hardly a better city to enjoy these cheap delights in than Vancouver, especially considering several establishments offer happy hours ideal for enjoying this drool-worthy dish.

Here are some awesome places to find the best cheap oyster deals in Vancouver.

Chewies has oysters on its happy hour menu at both the Kitsilano and Coal Harbour locations. Kitsilano’s happy hour is from Monday to Friday from 5 to 7 pm and weekends from 4 to 6 pm and Coal Harbour’s is from 3 to 6 pm daily. Both restaurants offer $1.50 for beach oysters $2.25 premium oysters during their respective happy hours.

Address: 1055 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7634

Address: 2201 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4448

We love Ancora’s False Creek patio, it’s the perfect place to people-watch while getting in on a cheap oyster deal. This spot’s Cocktail Hour is daily from 2:30 to 5 pm and it offers fresh oysters for $2 a pop. The minimum order is six, but that’s not a problem for us seafood lovers.

Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-1164

This Cambie Street spot offers $1.50 oyster features and $2.50 premium oyster features daily during operating hours.

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9510

Rodney’s has an almost-$1.50-oyster-deal up for order during its happy hour, aka on its “Low Tide” menu. Get shucked oysters for $2 a piece Monday to Sunday from 3 to 6 pm.

Address: 1228 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609-0080

Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-2005

On Tuesdays, you can head to this English Bay gem’s patio and indulge in some two-bucks-a-shuck oysters alongside $7 glasses of Hook wine all day long.

Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4668

If you’re on Granville Island any day between 3 and 5 pm, stop into The Vancouver Fish Company and enjoy some freshly shucked oysters for $2 a piece. This spot also requires a minimum order of six.

Address: 1517 Anderson Street Granville Island, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-3474

This Alberni Street spot offers a “Two Buck-Kusshi-Shuck” daily during its happy hour, which is 2:30 to 6 pm.

Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-5010

