FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

The Roadhouse Grille temporarily closed due to fire

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
May 8 2024, 7:23 pm
The Roadhouse Grille temporarily closed due to fire

Longtime Surrey restaurant Roadhouse Grille has temporarily closed its doors due to a fire that broke out on May 7.

“It breaks our hearts to see the extent of the damage caused by this senseless act,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

The post also shares the building may have structural damage, and the restaurant will need new coolers in addition to having to throw out all the food.

“This is the 2nd time in a year that someone has set fire to our building,” said the restaurant.

It opened in 1997 and is best known for its award-winning Borscht and King George Beef Burger.

“We’re working hard to get back on our feet, but it’ll take longer than expected,” continued the restaurant.

There’s no word on when the eatery will reopen. Dished has reached out to the restaurant for more information. Be sure to check back here for more info when it becomes available.

Roadhouse Grille

Address: 1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop