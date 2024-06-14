7 road trip destinations close to Vancouver this summer

Whistler Blackcomb and Whistler Village during the summer. (Shutterstock)

Taking a big vacation isn’t always the most financially feasible option, especially with our rising cost of living, and getting time off can be challenging. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the comforts of a holiday close to home.

Living in a coastal city like Vancouver has some beautiful benefits that you should take advantage of. The city is fortunate to have easy access to stunning natural landscapes, diverse outdoor activities, and charming nearby destinations perfect for quick getaways.

We’ve rounded up six road trip spots near the city that offer something for everyone. Pack your bags, grab some snacks, and get ready for an unforgettable journey!

A famous vacation spot close to home is the iconic Whistler. Just a two-hour drive from the city, Whistler is a world-renowned destination known for its stunning alpine scenery and outdoor activities.

During the summer, Whistler transforms into an adventure playground with hiking, mountain biking, zip-lining, and more. Stroll through Whistler Village for shopping, dining, and lively entertainment.

If Whistler isn’t for you, drive 30 minutes north to Pemberton, a change of pace with a lot less foot traffic but the same stunning scenery.

Length of drive: Approximately two hours

Harrison Hot Springs is perfect for a relaxing getaway with friends and loved ones.

Enjoy a soak in the natural hot springs, take a boat tour of Harrison Lake, or explore the quaint village. The surrounding area offers beautiful hiking trails, including the scenic Sasquatch Provincial Park.

If visiting with children, make sure to stop by Harrison Watersports and Waterpark for an awesome day of fun in the water.

Length of drive: Approximately 2.5 hours

If you’re already headed to Whistler, try and visit Squamish for a pit stop.

Located halfway between Vancouver and Whistler, Squamish is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Known as the “outdoor recreation capital of Canada,” Squamish boasts activities like rock climbing, hiking the iconic Stawamus Chief, kiteboarding, and eagle viewing.

Don’t miss the Sea to Sky Gondola for panoramic views of Howe Sound and the coastal mountains.

Length of drive: Approximately one hour