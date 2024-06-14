NewsSummerCuratedTravelOutdoors

7 road trip destinations close to Vancouver this summer

Raxana Sun
Jun 14 2024, 5:40 pm
Whistler Blackcomb and Whistler Village during the summer. (Shutterstock)

Taking a big vacation isn’t always the most financially feasible option, especially with our rising cost of living, and getting time off can be challenging. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the comforts of a holiday close to home. 

Living in a coastal city like Vancouver has some beautiful benefits that you should take advantage of. The city is fortunate to have easy access to stunning natural landscapes, diverse outdoor activities, and charming nearby destinations perfect for quick getaways.

We’ve rounded up six road trip spots near the city that offer something for everyone. Pack your bags, grab some snacks, and get ready for an unforgettable journey!

Whistler

A famous vacation spot close to home is the iconic Whistler. Just a two-hour drive from the city, Whistler is a world-renowned destination known for its stunning alpine scenery and outdoor activities.

During the summer, Whistler transforms into an adventure playground with hiking, mountain biking, zip-lining, and more. Stroll through Whistler Village for shopping, dining, and lively entertainment.

If Whistler isn’t for you, drive 30 minutes north to Pemberton, a change of pace with a lot less foot traffic but the same stunning scenery.

Length of drive: Approximately two hours

Harrison Hot Springs

harrison hot springs

Discover Life Media/Shutterstock

Harrison Hot Springs is perfect for a relaxing getaway with friends and loved ones.

Enjoy a soak in the natural hot springs, take a boat tour of Harrison Lake, or explore the quaint village. The surrounding area offers beautiful hiking trails, including the scenic Sasquatch Provincial Park.

If visiting with children, make sure to stop by Harrison Watersports and Waterpark for an awesome day of fun in the water.

Length of drive: Approximately 2.5 hours

Squamish

If you’re already headed to Whistler, try and visit Squamish for a pit stop.

Located halfway between Vancouver and Whistler, Squamish is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Known as the “outdoor recreation capital of Canada,” Squamish boasts activities like rock climbing, hiking the iconic Stawamus Chief, kiteboarding, and eagle viewing.

Don’t miss the Sea to Sky Gondola for panoramic views of Howe Sound and the coastal mountains.

Length of drive: Approximately one hour

Victoria

 

Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, earns its title with good reason.

An ideal getaway destination, Victoria offers a home-away-from-home experience and can be reached via a picturesque ferry ride from the mainland.

Known for its historic architecture, vibrant arts scene, and beautiful gardens, Victoria offers attractions like the Royal BC Museum, Butchart Gardens, and the beautiful Inner Harbour.

Enjoy whale watching tours, bike rides along the Galloping Goose Trail, and dining at waterfront restaurants.

Length of trip: Approximately 3.5 hours

Seattle

Seattle makes for an enticing day trip from Vancouver, offering a mix of urban charm and natural beauty just a few hours away.

Explore iconic landmarks like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, indulge in diverse culinary delights, or stroll along the scenic waterfront. With its rich arts and cultural scene, Seattle promises a memorable day of exploration and discovery for Vancouverites looking to experience a vibrant American city nearby.

If Seattle is too far, stop by the town of Bellingham to do some quick shopping and check out the natural beauty.

Length of drive: Approximately 3.5 hours

Sunshine Coast

Powell Forest Canoe Route, Sunshine Coast

Tomas Jirku/Sunshine Coast Tourism

The Sunshine Coast isn’t just a name — it’s brimming with sunny vibes and laid-back adventures.

A quick ferry hop from Vancouver lands you in a haven of charming coastal towns, hidden beaches, and lush forests. It’s the perfect getaway for unplugging and exploring local art scenes, savouring fresh seafood, or simply chilling by the shore.

Whether you’re into kayaking, hiking, or just soaking up the relaxed vibes, the Sunshine Coast has something to make every moment feel like a sunny escape.

Length of trip to Gibson: Approximately two hours

Bowen Island

When you visit the Bowen Island tourism website, you’re greeted with a message from Lonely Planet.

“One of the best days out you can have from Vancouver.”

This hidden gem offers picturesque hiking trails through lush forests, panoramic views of Howe Sound, and tranquil beaches perfect for picnics and relaxation. Bowen Island is a vacation destination you don’t want to miss.

Length of trip: Approximately 1.5 hours

Will you be vacationing near home this summer? Let us know in the comments.

