Squamish is known as being the outdoor recreation capital of Canada and it’s easy to see why. The town is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts with its many hiking and biking trails, as well as wind and kite surfing spots.

But it’s also rapidly becoming a popular spot to dig into some good eats and sip on some craft beer.

Things to do in Squamish

Take a scenic ride through Squamish Valley by horseback, courtesy of Cheekye Ranch. The ranch offers trail tours, lessons, pony rides and can accommodate birthday parties. During the fall and winter months, it also hosts eagle viewing rides as the region is full of the majestic birds during that time of year.

Address: 60001 Squamish Valley Road, Squamish

Avid hikers have to hit this intermediate 12 kilometre trail that takes about five hours to complete round trip. The hike offers breathtaking views of the Squamish Valley and Tantalus Range. It is a steep hike however, so it is important to exercise safety precautions.

Address: Find the trailhead at Squamish River Forest Service Road, Squamish

Get a bird’s-eye view of Squamish by hopping on a seaplane and taking a scenic tour via Sea To Sky Air. The company offers tours of giant icefields and glaciers that are carved through Squamish and Whistler. Plus, they have an introduction to flight experience that you can give as a gift to the aviation lover in your life.

Address: 46041 Government Road, Squamish

Take your sea to sky experience to new heights. Via Ferrata fits guests with a climbing harness and helmet before leading them on a short hike to a gorgeous viewpoint overlooking Howe Sound. Thrill seekers will then be clipped into a safety cable where they will be able to traverse a catwalk, cross suspended bridges and ascend glacier-worn granite slabs.

Address: Find it at the Sea to Sky Gondola Summit Lodge, Squamish

Those who don’t kite surf may not even think to visit this spot, but it’s a must for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. It’s nestled at the tip of Howe Sound and provides unobstructed views of the Stawamus Chief. It’s also home to literally hundreds of species of birds and other incredible wildlife. Take a walk through the salt marshes and mudflats to explore all the area has to offer.

Address: Spit Road, Squamish

Discover this moderate trail spanning just over five kilometres. Hikers will be treated to some spectacular nature and they may even spot some wildlife along the way. The trail is also dog friendly, as long as the four-legged friend is kept on a leash.

Address: Find it just outside of Stawamus Chief, along the Stawamus River, Squamish

Find this magical place tucked away in the Paradise Valley region, just north of Squamish. The intermediate hike spans 11 kilometres and takes about five hours to complete. The trail has an elevation gain of about 300 meters. It leads hikers through mossy groves and onto views of the Tantalus Range before returning through the lush Evans Lake Forest.

Address: Levette Lake Forestry Road, near Squamish

Be like one of the locals by checking out this hidden gem tucked away amongst lush trees. It’s the perfect place to fuel up before heading out for a day on the trails. They offer a killer brunch, with menu items like eggs benny, avocado halloumi toast, pulled pork hash and truffle mushroom toast.

Address: 70002 Squamish Valley Road, Squamish

Visit this rustic yet contemporary restaurant inside a historic building built in 1910. The eatery is best known for its sharing plates, happy hour and lively patio. Their menu has several must-try items, including charcuterie, scallop ceviche, confit duck leg and more. They also serve a variety of unique after dinner cocktails to sip on.

Address: 37991 2 Avenue, Squamish

After a long day exploring the backcountry, unwind at this beloved spot. The brewery offers a variety of craft beers, wine, bubbles and delicious food items. Their menu has nine different pizzas, including a Hawaii five-o, dill pickle, prosciutto and fig, forager, Mediterranean and more.

Address: 405-1201 Commercial Way, Squamish