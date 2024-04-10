It’s that time of year again when influencers, celebrities, and even some of our own friends are going to make us jealous with their Coachella posts.

The renowned music festival is one of the biggest on the West Coast and draws some iconic acts. This year’s headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat.

But don’t let fear of missing out (FOMO) get the best of you just yet. Here in BC and beyond, we have a spring and summer stacked full of road trip-worthy music festivals — and Daily Hive is here to help you decide which one best fits you and your crew.

This boutique festival in Merritt, BC, has an intimate feel with ticket sales capped at about 6,500 attendees. This year’s big names include Of the Trees and Leikeli47.

BC’s longest-standing electronic music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Headliners include Dillon Francis, Clozee, and Disclosure. It happens in July in Salmo, BC.

This September festival in Victoria usually pulls some seriously massive headliners. Lorde, Iggy Pop, and Paris Hilton have all played the festival in recent years.

This August festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State promises three days of “non-stop head banging, tons of bass, massive stage production, unforgettable sunsets, and more.”

This Seattle festival has been going strong for 51 years (minus the pandemic, of course). It focuses on Pacific Northwest musical talent, with rock and alternative acts heavily featured.

How far would you road trip for the right festival? Let us know in the comments.