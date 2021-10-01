10 hidden gems to discover on the Sunshine Coast

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Accessible only by ferry or seaplane, the Sunshine Coast feels like a far away locale when it’s really right in our own backyard.

A short jaunt from Vancouver, this little piece of paradise will captivate visitors with its serene nature and vibrant arts and culture scene.

See also:

Things to do on the Sunshine Coast

Get a bird’s-eye-view of the region by hitting the trails of Soames Hill Park in Gibsons. It offers a steep 2 km hike that takes about an hour to complete. Once hikers reach the top, they’ll be rewarded with unsurpassed views that look across towards Keats Island and out towards the Strait of Georgia.

Address: 639 Bridgeman Road, Gibsons

Locals and tourists alike can gather at this beloved market in the heart of Gibsons. It’s home to several local merchants selling everything from fresh meats and baked goods to household items and other knick-knacks. It also has an award-winning bistro and a collect-hold-release community aquarium located on-site.

Address: 473 Gower Point Road, Gibsons

Beach-goers can flock to this beautiful spot right along Marine Drive in Gibsons. There’s both fine sand and pebbled rock areas of the beach, as well as a grassy area perfect for picnics. It’s also just a great spot to go for a scenic stroll and soaking up all the stunning sights the area has to offer.

Address: 570 Marine Drive, Gibsons

The quaint Roberts Creek can be found in between Gibsons and Sechelt. One of the most scenic things to do in the area is to stop by the pier and take in the breathtaking waterfront views. The pier also has a vibrant mural painted on the ground as part of a massive community art project.

Address: 999 Roberts Creek Road, Roberts Creek

The Gumboot Café and Restaurant are a must when passing through Roberts Creek. The charming eatery in the heart of the creek has something for everyone. Dig into favourites like their hummus avocado toast, Buddha bowl, curried perogies, pasta carbonara and vegetarian lentil shepherd’s pie.

Address: 1041 Roberts Creek Road, Roberts Creek

Spend some much-needed time with Mother Nature at this lush park in Roberts Creek. It has a network of hiking trails that pass through several scenic waterfalls along the way. Given all the routes are relatively easy, it’s an idyllic spot to enjoy the great outdoors with the whole family.

Address: 3110 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Roberts Creek

Another great family-friendly option is Porpoise Bay Provincial Park. The serene park is separated from the Strait of Georgia by the isthmus at Sechelt. It’s made up of lush second-growth forest, grassy areas and pristine sandy beaches. It’s also the perfect place for paddlers hoping to explore the Sechelt Inlet.

Address: 6451 Sechelt Inlet Road, Sechelt

Discover this stunning lighthouse situated on the Strait of Georgia, which separates Welcome Pass and Malaspina Straits. It’s near the magical community of Halfmoon Bay and while the island is not open to visitors, boaters can float by to marvel at the picturesque lighthouse.

Address: Merry Island, near Halfmoon Bay

These one-of-a-kind suites along Sargeant Bay were designed with privacy and modern luxury in mind. The dramatic West Coast architecture paired with the rugged coast line simply can’t be beat. It’s a stunning staycation spot that is absolutely perfect for couples and has even been used as a destination wedding location.

Address: 7747 Kenyon Road, Halfmoon Bay

Explore this beautiful park overlooking Powell Lake near the small community of Powell River. It features several scenic hiking and walking trails along the waterfront with some of the best views you’ll find in the region.

Address: 5947 Mowat Avenue, Powell River