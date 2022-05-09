Popeyes Canada drops its new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes Canada has dropped its newest fried chicken sandwich creation, and it’s now available at participating locations country-wide.

Get ready to eat because the fast-food chain has unveiled its latest menu item, the new Popeyes Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich.

The new sandwich features an all-new sauce, a creamy buttermilk ranch, and buffalo sauce slathered on the famous hand-battered and breaded chicken sandwiched between buttery brioche buns.

Don’t forget the barrel-cured pickles!

“In 2020, we introduced our Chicken Sandwich to Canada and look forward to introducing the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich to our guests as we continue to demonstrate our chicken mastery,” said Rob Manuel, General Manager of Popeyes Canada.

“As we continue to expand Popeyes across the country, we are excited for more Canadians to fall in love with our Chicken Sandwich.”

A definite must-try!