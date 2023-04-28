La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, is finally returning to several Canadian cities next week.

Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion.

Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

The list of each city’s participating restaurants has just been released, and it looks like 17 fantastic spots in and around Vancouver will be part of the program this year.

From a Big Dill Pickle Pizza at Firecrust to the Sweet Mary Jane at Virtuous Pie to the Prosciutto and Burrata at Casa Mia Cocina, the pizzas this time around are looking truly unmissable.

Here is the complete list of Vancouver’s participating restaurants for 2023’s La Pizza Week:

Earl’s Kitchen and Bar

Fable Diner and Bar

Firecrust Custom Salads and Pizzas

New Brandiz Fast Food

Virtuous Pie

Local Pizzaiolo

Papa’s Gourmet Pizza

Community Taps and Pizza

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria

Flourist

Casa Mia Cucina (West Vancouver)

Backcountry Brewing (Squamish)

Hornby Island Bakery and Pizzeria (Hornby Island)

SinAmen Bun Co. (Abbotsford)

Zero Zero Pizza (White Rock)

Natalino’s Pizza (Surrey)

L’aromas (Delta)

According to the event’s website, La Pizza Week makes for some of the busiest times for the thousands of participating restaurants across the country, making it a great excuse to support your local pizza joint.

Check out the full list of participating spots on the La Pizza Week website.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants around Vancouver

Instagram