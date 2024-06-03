Chai Wagon started in 2019 as a humble cart serving high-quality sips around Vancouver, and it’s now nearly time for the concept’s anticipated brick-and-mortar outpost to launch.

Patrons have been patiently waiting for news from the brand, which has been putting the final touches on its cafe located at 196 East 2nd Avenue, just at the corner of Main Street and 2nd.

After launching in 2019, the cart quickly became an afternoon ritual for many commuters and folks passing by looking for a cup of authentic Indian chai.

Spotting the orange cart meant something delicious was in your immediate future.

Chai Wagon shared that its store will open on June 7 at 3 pm. Be sure to pop by and say hello.

If you need your fix before Friday, head to the Chai Wagon’s cart at 2308 Cambie Street (in front of the Save-On-Foods), where it’s open from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Chai Wagon

Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

