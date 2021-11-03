Throw away the remainder of your Halloween candy, we’ve moved on to thinking about the holidays.

We have some good news to kick off the lead-up to the season. Reflections: The Winter Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia, is back after a few years of being on hiatus.

The summer version of the patio returned this spring, and now we’re getting that magical winter wonderland version we know and love from years past.

Soon patrons can head to the fourth-floor terrace of the downtown Vancouver hotel and indulge in an array of seasonal sips and bites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Hotel Georgia (@rosewoodhotelgeorgia)

Reflections: The Winter Terrace officially opens for the season on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Mark your calendar and be sure to make it up to this urban paradise once the winter season officially kicks off.

Reflections: The Winter Terrace

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

Phone: 604-673-7043

Instagram