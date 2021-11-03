Air Canada reveals Canada's Best New Restaurants 2021

Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2021, and only a few major urban regions are represented in the updated unranked version of the announcement.

This year, with presenting partner OpenTable, Air Canada highlights a small but mighty list created with the help of industry experts from across the nation.

Categories this year include best in fine dining, bar dining, takeout, farm-to-table, and hotel restaurants, to name a few.

“Air Canada is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Canada’s Best New Restaurants, a program that has charted the progress of Canadian culinary talent from coast to coast,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada.

“To mark this milestone year and in recognition of the resilience of our country’s food community, this year’s Canada’s Best New Restaurants are unranked, focusing on and honouring people, places and cultures that make up the hospitality industry in Canada.”

Check out the complete list, and be sure to make your reservation at the nearest restaurant that made the cut. It’s undoubtedly going to be tough to get a seat there for the next little bit.

Here are Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2021, according to Air Canada.

Best Fine Dining: Pompette (Toronto, ON)

Best Bar Dining: JinBar (Calgary, AB)

Best Farm-to-Table: Bika Farm and Cuisine (Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC)

Best Tapas North of 60: BonTon & Company (Dawson City, Yukon)

Best Trailblazer, Tropikàl Restobar (Montreal, QC)

Best Hotel Restaurant: Terre (St. John’s, NL)

Best Takeout: Sunny’s Chinese (Toronto, ON)

Producer of the Year: Tim Ball, subsea forager (Garnish and St. John’s, NF)

Grower of the Year: Les Jardins Lakou (Dunham, QC)