Air Canada reveals Canada's Best New Restaurants 2021

Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2021, and only a few major urban regions are represented in the updated unranked version of the announcement.

This year, with presenting partner OpenTable, Air Canada highlights a small but mighty list created with the help of industry experts from across the nation.

Categories this year include best in fine dining, bar dining, takeout, farm-to-table, and hotel restaurants, to name a few.

“Air¬†Canada¬†is proud to celebrate the 20th¬†anniversary of¬†Canada’s¬†Best New Restaurants, a program that has charted the progress of Canadian culinary talent from coast to coast,” said¬†Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada.

“To mark this milestone year and in recognition of the resilience of our country’s food community, this year’s¬†Canada’s¬†Best New Restaurants are unranked, focusing on and honouring people, places and cultures that make up the hospitality industry in¬†Canada.”

Check out the complete list, and be sure to make your reservation at the nearest restaurant that made the cut. It’s undoubtedly going to be tough to get a seat there for the next little bit.

Here are Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2021, according to Air Canada.

Best Fine Dining: Pompette (Toronto, ON)

Best Bar Dining: JinBar (Calgary, AB)

Best Farm-to-Table: Bika Farm and Cuisine (Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC)

Best Tapas North of 60: BonTon & Company (Dawson City, Yukon)

Best Trailblazer, Tropikàl Restobar (Montreal, QC)

Best Hotel Restaurant: Terre (St. John’s, NL)

Best Takeout: Sunny’s Chinese (Toronto, ON)

Producer of the Year:¬†Tim Ball, subsea forager (Garnish¬†and¬†St. John’s, NF)

Grower of the Year: Les Jardins Lakou (Dunham, QC)