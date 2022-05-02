FoodFood EventsFood News

The Tian Jin Festival brings Taiwanese street food to Burnaby this May

May 2 2022
This May we’re seeing a lot of food festivals, and to say we are thrilled is an understatement.

Adding to the already packed roster of fests to mark down on your calendars is the Tian Jin Festival, affectionately called the TJ Fest for short.

TJ Fest will be going down in Burnaby at the Tian Jin Temple on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

tj fest

TJ Fest/Facebook

The festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity of the Chinese community in Vancouver, with live music and lots of great, authentic Taiwanese street food on offer.

This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary and to celebrate, it will be tripled in size to accommodate more guests and more food.

The annual festival has been running since 2012 and has quickly become one of the most popular festivals in Burnaby – especially for its huge range of diverse cuisine.

tj fest

TJ Fest/Facebook

You can expect to find popular streets foods from a variety of vendors serving up dishes like popcorn chicken, savoury Chinese buns, and sweet red bean pockets.

In addition to live stage performances, there will be carnival-style games and fun activities suitable for all ages. Local, small businesses will be setting up booths to showcase their wares, and all proceeds collected by festival organizers from the vendors in the community market will be donated to the Canadian Liver Foundation.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Tian Jin Festival

When: Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 from 11 am t0 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

