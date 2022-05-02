If you’ve never heard of La Pizza Week before, we’re about to blow your mind.

La Pizza Week – which is a bit of a misnomer, as the pizza festival actually runs for two weeks, not one –is a celebration of our favourite circular food.

Brought to us by the same folks who run La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, La Pizza Week runs from May 1 to 14 and features restaurants in different Canadian cities with unique pizza offerings, special for the occasion.

Participating restaurants were recently announced, and there are 34 of them in Vancouver and BC.

The featured restaurants – which this year include Di Beppe, R&B Ale and Pizza House, and Pizzeria Farina – have all created a special pizza which will be available for dine-in, take-out, or delivery.

Pizza lovers are also able to vote on their favourite pie on the festival’s website.

The unique food festival is a great opportunity to try out several of the city’s top pizza spots, all of which have their own take on what makes for the perfect pizza.

Pizzeria Farina’s offering, called the Finocchiona, features fennel sausage, provolone, parmesan, sweet peppers; Ignite Pizzeria has a parma Proscuitto pizza with mozzarella, fior di latte, fresh arugula, parma prosciutto.

Pizza restaurants all over BC are participating, so you don’t need to be in Vancouver to get in on the action. There’s even a spot in Golden with an inclusion: The Turning Point Restaurant with its Elk meatball pizza.

You can check out the full list of participating restaurants here, along with the kinds of pizzas they’ll be offering.

This is only the second year of La Pizza Week, expanded by a week after last year’s seven-day event was such a hit.

The festival is launching in cities across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec.

When: May 1 to 14, 2022