The pandemic hit the restaurant industry particularly hard, and not everywhere was able to come out unscathed.

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria, the chain with several BC locations, has finally reopened at its Morgan Crossing, Surrey location after being closed since the onset of the pandemic.

The spot originally opened in the South Surrey neighbourhood in 2014, becoming a solid spot for Neapolitan-style pizza in the community.

Not only has the restaurant been given a whole refresh and make-over, but it also has a new breakfast trattoria menu.

Served on weekends and holiday Mondays, the breakfast menu includes items like its signature breakfast pizzas, frittatas served in skillets, and eggs Benedict, making it a solid choice for your weekend brunch.

For its pizza – which has regularly won awards – Famoso uses imported Italian dome ovens, which helps it achieve that perfectly charred, wood-fired quality. It also uses imported Italian ingredients and traditional pizza-making techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Famoso in Morgan Crossing is now open with both its regular menu and its new breakfast menu.

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria – Morgan Crossing

Address: 15865 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Phone: 778-537-1974

