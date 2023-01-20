There’s little as comforting and satisfying as the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

At least, this is what one Vancouver café believes, and we tend to agree.

Forecast Coffee – the Whistler-founded café that opened its first Vancouver location in August of 2021 – has just launched its very own line of specialty cookies.

Wilder Cookies is Forecast’s new in-house brand of chewy and shareable sweet treats, debuting on its menu (and in its tempting pastry display case) this week.

Much like how 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters has Lucky’s Doughnuts, Forecast tells us that it wanted to offer something special to its café patrons, something that would add to its already stacked lineup of food and treat offerings.

Wallace Barr, Forecast’s General Manager, tells us that they’d been testing recipes and flavours for Wilder over the past four months but wanted to offer something that felt both special and shareable.

Available in several flavours, including S’more, Lemon, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet, and many more, Wilder Cookies is Forecast’s answer to an in-house sweets program.

Wilder will also offer rotating seasonal flavours, changing roughly every month, with some current varieties, including Pumpkin Maple with Maple Glaze and Gingersnap Sandwich Cookies with Vanilla Buttercream.

Forecast Coffee aims to be a place where social sharing can happen, and that philosophy also extends to the Wilder Cookie program. This is why the treats are available as singles and in quantities of six and by the dozen.

Even the cookie boxes themselves feel special: “We wanted Wilder Cookies to be something that folks could bring to a dinner party,” Barr explains.

These cookies are chewy and decadent, not to mention generously sized. Each one goes for $4.75, or you can get six for $24 and 12 for $39.

In addition to Wilder Cookies, Forecast has also just launched a brand-new brunch menu.

Expanding on its existing breakfast items, which previously only included a limited menu of breakfast sandwiches, Forecast now offers dishes like Overnight Oats (with chia seeds, coconut, and berry compote), Smoked Salmon Toast, a Farmer’s Bowl (with fried egg, potatoes, bacon, and Hollandaise), plus a standout Fried Chicken n’ Croffle platter.

Instead of serving this classic brunch staple with regular waffles, the café has swapped it out for a “croffle” instead – a hybrid of a waffle and a croissant. If you’re in more of a sweet mood, the brunch menu also includes a Sweet Croffle option.

Served daily from 7 am to 3 pm, Forecast’s brunch offerings also include a few alcoholic bevvies, including a mimosa, Caesar, and an espresso martini.

Freshly launched last week, the brunch will be offered as part of Forecast’s participation in Dine Out Vancouver, which starts tomorrow. Guests don’t need to reserve to check out Forecast’s Dine Out menu, either – they’re welcome to just come by.

Wilder Cookies are now available at all Forecast locations, while the new brunch program is only available at its 2980 Main Street address.

Forecast Coffee

Address: Multiple locations

Instagram