Ontario’s top bubble tea brand is making its way to Metro Vancouver!

Real Fruit Bubble Tea is one of Toronto’s leading bubble tea brands and is opening its first BC location in Richmond.

The chain has amassed over 120 stores across Canada and the United States since its start in 2002. This newest spot will be its first-ever location in British Columbia.

It’s best known for its Mango Diamond Slush, which is made with juicy golden mangoes and freshly chopped mango chunks inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Fruit Bubble Tea (@officialrealfruitbubbletea)

But don’t worry if mango isn’t your style; this boba shop boasts over 50 handcrafted beverages for you to enjoy prepared on-site with real fruits and freshly brewed teas.

Real Fruit Bubble Tea opens on December 15 inside Richmond Centre.

Can’t wait? Then check out our list of the best places for bubble tea in Vancouver to get your boba fix.

Address: CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.