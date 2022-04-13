The ultimate guide to boba and bubble tea in Vancouver

We’re lucky in Vancouver to be home to some of the best boba and bubble tea spots around.

From worldwide chains to local mom-and-pop purveyors, our bubble tea scene is truly top-notch.

The drink, which has its origins in Taiwan in the early 80s, became popular in this city around the mid-aughties, though some shops existed before then.

No longer relegated to mall food courts, the bubble tea and boba shop has exploded in Vancouver, with dozens of options to choose from.

To narrow down your search for the best bubble tea in the city, we’ve created this list of the ultimate spots in the city.

The Alley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@just_j3n)

The popular Taiwanese chain The Alley has two locations in Vancouver, one in downtown Vancouver’s Yaletown and one in Richmond. The chain makes its own brown sugar syrup and tapioca pearls, plus they often have special flavours, like ube and lime honey with aloe.

Address: 985 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9893

Address: 1316 – 8368 Capstan Way, Richmond

Phone: 778-297-1551

Instagram

Dragon Ball Tea House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @fooddoser

One of the original bubble tea spots in the city, Dragon Ball offers some more traditional flavours, like supreme milk tea and black plum. They’ve also got some fresh fruit flavours and a very iconic, identifiable cup, which makes visiting this spot pretty memorable.

Address: 1007 West King Edward Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ki Cafe (@ki.teacafe)

This Burnaby spot offers specialty bubble tea drinks like oolong fresh milk and Taiwan fresh milk, as well as matcha azuki and icy bingsoo. They’ve also got their own manga library you can browse while you sip.

Address: #105 – 6888 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-7088

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice YVR (@cocoteayvr)

This Taiwanese chain has several outposts in Vancouver and surrounding areas. You can choose from their classic milk tea series, latte series, yakult series, salty cream, fruit tea, and more. They often release special flavours for the seasons, too.

Address: 2116-3779 Sexsmith Road, Richmond

Address: 512-10153 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Address: 2665-10355 152 Street, Surrey

Address: 140-8100 No.2 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Chatto Tea and Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darius • Vancouver Foodie (@dari_eats)

The Malaysian-based Chatto Tea is known for serving premium tea and gourmet coffee. It’s also a Halal-certified brand. You can find drinks like Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Caramel Pudding Milk, Lemon Plum Kee Mun Tea, and Pandan Cendol Ice Blended.

Address: 5325 Lane Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Chica San Chen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHICHA San Chen Canada (@chichasanchen.ca)

According to Chicha San Chen, its drinks are handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters with over 20 years of experience. If this doesn’t get you pumped to check it out, we don’t know what will.

Address: 101-4501 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Xing Fu Tang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony | 📍Calgary | YYC (@acheatdayeveryday)

This Taiwanese brand has several locations around Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, specializing in brown sugar teas and handmade boba pearls.

Address: 678 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Others, listed on their website

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paragon Tea Room (@paragontearoom)

This locally founded spot specializes in stone-milled Japanese teas and uses teaspresso machines, but they also have a limited menu of high-quality bubble tea drinks. Their offerings are plant-based, usually using oat milk, and are available only in a few flavours in order to keep quality high.

Address: 3361 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Mr. Mustache

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Mustache👨‍🦰 (@mr.mustache_milk_tea)

This must-try spot with two locations has a tea macchiato with cream on top and other popular flavours like mango slush, taro milk tea, and lychee slush.

Address: 8079 Granville Street, Vancouver

Address: 110-6125 Sussex Ave, Burnaby

Instagram

Jenjudan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@chaeripink)

Jenjudan is one of the original makers of brown sugar tapioca pearls, and they definitely make some of the best ones around. Their first Vancouver store opened in 2019, and now with five locations here, they’ve established themselves as a definitive boba mainstay.

Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 290 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 3490 Kingsway, Vancouver

Address: 4925 Kingsway, Burnaby

Address: 125-5599 Cooney Road, Richmond

Instagram

The Bubble Tea Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bubble Tea Shop (@thebbtshop)

This local stop has two outposts in Vancouver, one in Olympic Village and one in Richmond. They offer classic brown sugar boba as well as special drinks with toppings like ice cream and dalgona.

Address: #105, 4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Address: 1764 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Boba Monster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boba Monster (@bobamonster)

This Vancouver-based spot offers fun, seasonal flavours like pumpkin spice and iced kiwi passion, but one of their best-selling options is their Boba Monster milk tea with boba, grass jelly, pudding, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Address: 5766 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Sharetea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharetea (@shareteabc)

Sharetea has been around since the early 90s and has several locations around the city. They’ve got an extensive menu and use fresh-squeezed juices and quality leaf teas, and they offer curated ice and sweetness levels for all their drinks.

Address: 2828 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-8958

Other locations listed on their website

Instagram

Baroness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baroness Canada 小黑糖 (@baronesscanada)

This brand hails from Taipei and specializes in brown sugar boba. They’ve also got oat milk, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options!

Address: 2780 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram