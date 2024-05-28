Ranking 11 Canucks free agents on who’s most likely to re-sign

The Vancouver Canucks head into this summer with a huge number of free agents to deal with.

There are 10 regular roster players and one playoff hero from last year who need new contracts and face uncertainty in terms of their future with the team.

Below is a list of those 11 players ranked from most likely to least likely to re-sign with the team.

The Silovs tier

1. Arturs Silovs (RFA)

Arturs Silovs was a breakout star for the Canucks during the playoffs. The Latvian goalie made several breathtaking saves and had a shutout in Game 6 of the first round to eliminate the Nashville Predators.

He’s a restricted free agent, so the Canucks have a lot of leverage. All signs point towards Silovs being the full-time backup at the NHL level next year, and he will almost certainly be back with the team.

Back barring something shocking

2. Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers did wonders for his reputation in the Vancouver market over the past season. While he was often viewed as an overpriced, mistake-prone player for the majority of his past contract, he ended with a bang. The 2023-24 season was his best with the Canucks, as he finished with 29 points in 77 games.

The Canucks and Myers seem likely to find a way to keep the veteran in town. While he won’t get the $6 million he was making before, a two-year deal of around $3-4 million seems reasonable.

3. Filip Hronek (RFA)

The biggest questions surrounding the Canucks this summer have to do with Filip Hronek. The restricted free agent put up huge numbers last season but fell off during the second half of the year.

It was a tale of two seasons for #Canucks D-man Filip Hronek: First 41 GP: 3 G, 31 A, 34 PTS, +31 Final 40 GP: 2 G, 12 A, 14 PTS, +2 He went from a 68-point pace to a 28-point pace. — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) April 19, 2024

The defenceman is reportedly asking for $8 million per season on a long-term deal. While that seems a bit high, considering his RFA status, it seems most likely that he will come to some sort of agreement. His name has been tossed around in trade talks, so it’s possible that even if the Canucks sign Hronek, he will be dealt before next season.

4. Teddy Blueger

The Canucks signed Blueger last summer to a one-year contract worth $1.9 million. He performed very well in a bottom-six role. Blueger centred what was the team’s best line for a period of time and was one of the team’s best penalty killers.

This management group thinks highly of Blueger and values being strong down the middle. A reunion makes a lot of sense.

Too expensive + Mark Friedman

5. Dakota Joshua

Three of the four players in this tier are guys the Canucks would love to keep but seem unlikely to be able to due to finances. Dakota Joshua has said he would like to return, but after scoring at a 20-goal pace, being a key part of the penalty kill, and bringing a physical presence, he’s going to have a ton of suitors this summer.

It’ll be hard for the Canucks to watch Joshua walk, and if they’re going to spend on anyone in this tier, it’ll likely be the winger.

This is Joshua’s chance to get a big contract and it’d be no surprise if he ended up taking the largest deal offered. That’s unlikely to be the Canucks.

6. Nikita Zadorov

Nikita Zadorov did a lot for his new contract in the playoffs, as he was one of the team’s best players. He had eight points in 13 games and provided a ton of highlight reel hits in both rounds.

His strong play likely priced Zadorov out of Vancouver. He already rejected the first offer put forward by the team. There’s a chance that the Canucks will meet his demands if they fall in love with his size, but it seems unlikely at this point.

7. Mark Friedman

Mark Friedman is one of the hardest pending free agents to get a read on. Management traded once-heralded prospect Jack Rathbone for Friedman, and the defenceman did fine when called upon.

There are replacements available in the free agency pool, but if management values familiarity and Friedman sees a path to playing time here, he could stick around.

8. Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm was the Canucks big-ticket acquisition this season. They gave up a boatload of assets to bring him in, and the early returns were weak. However, Lindholm proved his worth in the playoffs as he took his game to a new level.

Lindholm’s regular season stats have been trending in the wrong direction. He had just 15 goals and 44 points this past season.

Despite his declining numbers, Lindholm still has a lot of value due to his two-way skill and positional value. There’s going to be a lot of teams after him this summer, and one of them will be able to offer Lindholm more than the Canucks are willing. Unless he’s willing to take a discount out of the goodness of his heart, he’s most likely gone.

Likely gone

9. Ian Cole

Ian Cole brought some steady defence and a veteran presence to the Canucks this season. The left-handed player was someone players in the dressing room turned to for guidance throughout the year.

However, Cole’s lack of foot speed and age sometimes caught up with him. He looked out of place in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers, although he might’ve been dealing with an injury, and with Quinn Hughes and Carson Soucy already locked up on the left side, Cole will likely find a home elsewhere.

Almost definitely gone

10. Sam Lafferty

Sam Lafferty started the season really well and looked to be an incredibly savvy pickup. He was scoring goals, laying the body, and looked like a great bottom-six player. That changed over the second half of the season, culminating in the playoffs when he failed to record a point.

Even when he wasn’t scoring, Lafferty struggled to affect the game in any meaningful way. He’s unlikely to be a player the Canucks target this summer.

11. Casey DeSmith

Through no fault of his own, Casey DeSmith lost the net in the playoffs and could never get back in. Silovs became the team’s starter, and since he’s a restricted free agent, it makes sense to give the Latvian the net next season.

DeSmith will be able to find another NHL stop because of his play this year, which was quite solid. However, it won’t be in Vancouver.