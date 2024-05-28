SportsHockeyCanucksOilers

Canucks Green Men imposters sent to Oilers game for cringeworthy ad campaign

Adam Laskaris
|
May 28 2024, 2:27 pm
A pair of green men were in attendance at the Edmonton Oilers’ Game 3 matchup at Rogers Place last night, dressed in morphsuits and cheering on a playoff hockey game.

It’s a scene hockey fans have seen many times over the last decade — except there were a few problems with the whole ordeal.

One, it wasn’t a Vancouver Canucks game, where The Green Men have become a cult legend for their penalty box-side antics, despite an eight-year hiatus before a return this year.

And two, it wasn’t the duo of diehard Canucks fans Sully and Force, but seemingly a pair of imposters teaming up with a Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs fan as part of a Boston Pizza ad campaign encouraging fans to celebrate the last Canadian team standing, all in hopes of winning the country’s first Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did it in 1993.

While they didn’t land the Green Men, Boston Pizza managed to get Dart Guy — a Leafs fan who went viral way back in 2017 for appearing on the broadcast of a Toronto playoff game on the road in Washington with a cigarette in his mouth — on the campaign.

A shot of the fans cheering was also shown on the Sportsnet broadcast.

Fans, well, almost unanimously hated it.

To make matters worse, the Green Men imposters couldn’t have been received well by the Oilers, who reportedly complained to the NHL about the pair’s antics during last round’s matchup against the Canucks.

According to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, the team complained to the league about a sign that was shown on-air reading “Evander… what’s the parlay tonight?” targeted at Edmonton forward Evander Kane, who had previously filed for bankruptcy and claimed to have lost $1.5 million gambling, per a 2021 ESPN story.

In any case, maybe Boston Pizza’s marketing department is just hoping any press is good press.

