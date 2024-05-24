At least 4 Canucks players (probably more) played with playoff injuries

The Vancouver Canucks had a huge number of players dealing with injuries during their recent playoff run.

It’s a given that NHL that teams are beat up by the time spring rolls around. Today, many of the details surrounding the various Canucks injuries were revealed at the team’s year-end press conferences.

The big one was Elias Pettersson admitting he’s been dealing with a bad knee since January. Rick Tocchet identified it as “tendonitis.” It helps to explain some of Pettersson’s weak play in the latter part of the season.

“The longer it went, the more pain I felt,” said the Swedish star.

He will not need off-season surgery and should make a full recovery with rest and time off.

Brock Boeser also provided the full details of his blood clotting issue, which held him out of Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers. It all started with a shot that hit his leg in Game 1 of the series.

While the sniper didn’t bring it up, he was also dealing with a broken finger suffered in a practice during the first round per Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.

Brock Boeser only mentioned the blood clot issue that kept him out of R2 game 7 in his post season avail but he was also playing with a broken finger sustained from practice prior to R1 game 3. #canucks — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) May 23, 2024

Starting goalie Thatcher Demko spoke on the injury suffered in Game 1 of the first round that forced him to miss the rest of the playoffs. He explained that he was really close to returning and likely would’ve played in the Western Conference Final had the team won Game 7 against the Oilers.

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through as a player,” said the goalie.

While Filip Hronek denied being injured when asked directly during a testy exchange, it’s also been revealed that he was not at 100% during the postseason per Sportsnet’s Murphy again.

Ian Cole didn’t want to use anything he was going through as an excuse. Filip Hronek said he wasn’t dealing with an injury. That’s a fib. There is a reason the one timer he took R2 game 7 was the first one we saw from him in months. #canucks — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) May 23, 2024

Hronek was not the only defenceman who suffered through an injury. Ian Cole also confirmed reports that he was suffering through an ailment but refused to elaborate on any details today.

“It’s not really important at this point,” said the veteran player today. “No excuses, didn’t get it done.”

Finally, there are some signs that Nils Åman was also fighting through an injury. Mark Friedman revealed today that Åman didn’t hit any balls when they golfed together recently due to a bad shoulder.

The Canucks offseason has now officially started, and all the attention will turn to the draft and free agency. The team is already giving hints about their plans.