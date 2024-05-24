Canucks have trade interest in two Hurricanes forwards: report

The Vancouver Canucks found their name involved in a host of trade rumours this morning concerning talented young players on an Eastern Conference team.

The Carolina Hurricanes are going through some changes as general manager Don Waddell resigned earlier today. Two of their young forwards, Martin Necas and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, have been in the rumour mill and today they were connected to the Canucks by a top NHL insider.

It had been revealed earlier this year that the Canucks and Hurricanes had trade discussions involving Elias Pettersson before the star signed his new contract. With Necas seemingly on the move this summer, those discussions are relevant once again.

“Do you remember when all that Pettersson drama hit about whether he was going or not sign and Vancouver talked with Carolina? So Necas was in that deal,” explained Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts.

“If Necas is going to move, it’s not for Pettersson, obviously, but I wonder if there’s a Necas deal to be made there with Vancouver.”

Necas is 25 years old and has scored more than 20 goals in each of the past two seasons. He had 53 points in 77 games this year but 71 points in 82 games the season before.

Martin Necas puts home three straight goals in the first period for the first hat trick of his career! 😤 Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/cg7wvGThO0 — NHL (@NHL) February 9, 2024

The Canucks don’t have a ton of trade chips to swing a big deal but one player who could make it work is Filip Hronek. The right-shot defenceman is a restricted free agent, just like Necas, and was mentioned by Friedman on the podcast.

“The Necas one is a big one… I think there’s something to this and I’m sure they’re not the only one but I think there’s something to Vancouver. I think the Canucks like the player,” continued Friedman on Sportsnet 590 with Jeff Marek.

“I think the Canucks are at least looking at it.”

Patrik Allvin said yesterday that he wants to add a top-six winger this summer and Necas fits the bill.

The Czechia-born forward isn’t the only Hurricanes player who’s been linked to the Canucks. Former third-overall selection Jesperi Kotkaniemi is reportedly also on the Pacific Division’s team radar.

There have been some rumours that the Hurricanes might buy out Kotkaniemi’s $4.82 million salary. The centre managed just 27 points in 79 games last season. However, new reports suggest that might not be the case.

“I had someone who bet me a steak dinner, they heard us talking about Kotkaniemi and a buyout,” started Friedman on 32 Thoughts. “He said to me, ‘Elliotte, I will bet you a delicious steak dinner that Kotkaniemi does not get bought out because the Hurricanes as an organization like him’ and he said ‘You know what, other organizations do too’ and the Canucks might be one of them.”

Kotkaniemi hasn’t lived up to the billing of his draft position but is still just 23 years old. He already has nearly 400 NHL games under his belt. He had a career year during the 2022-23 season when he finished with 18 goals and 43 points in 82 games played.

It’s sure to be a busy summer for the Canucks and these two players could be making the trip west. This could be the start of a big move on the horizon.