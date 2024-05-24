Dakota Joshua makes Canucks aware of free agency wishes

Pending free agent Dakota Joshua has made his stance on returning to the Vancouver Canucks very clear. The forward said yesterday in no uncertain words that he wants to come back next season.

“I want to stay, obviously. I want to be here and build off of what just happened. Obviously there’s more things that go into it that are out of my control, but I want to be here,” said Joshua at the team’s exit interviews.

Joshua had a breakout season and scored 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games. He followed up that strong year with a big playoffs, scoring eight points, which was good for fourth among Canucks forwards.

JUST 12 SECONDS LATER – DAKOTA JOSHUA‼️ pic.twitter.com/sqTkUcozv1 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2024

He didn’t only provide value offensively as Joshua also became a crucial part of the team’s penalty kill. The forward also still leads all NHL players in playoff hits by 15 despite being eliminated in the second round.

Joshua brought a unique skill set to the table with his scoring touch, physical presence, and penalty-kill ability that will be hard for the Canucks to replace if he walks in free agency.

The good news is that the Canucks won’t have to try hard to keep Joshua if they desire. He has made it clear that he wants to be here, and thus, it comes down to the money.

Hockey analytics consulting firm AFP Analytics has projected Joshua’s next contract to be $3.25 million for four years. That would represent a hefty raise, as he made less than $1 million this past season.

Do the Canucks agree that he’s worth $3.25 million? Only time will tell, but if they’re not willing to buck up, it’s very likely another team will pay that price.

Joshua represents one of the biggest player development and professional scouting wins for the current Canucks management group.

“We have seen him over the two years take steps, and we’ll find the next Dakota Joshua here,” said Patrik Allvin yesterday, showing confidence in his team’s development program.

Whether that means they feel like they can move on from Joshua will become clear in time, but the power forward does want to stay.